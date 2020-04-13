Two incumbents are in the lead for three open Eau Claire school board seats, with 72 out of 82 Eau Claire County precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.
Incumbent Lori Bica, board vice president, has received 11,336 votes, and incumbent Phil Lyons has received 9,528 votes of the reporting precincts.
Bica, who has served on the board since 2017, is a UW-Eau Claire psychology professor.
Lyons, UW-Stout’s chief business officer, was appointed to the board in December.
As of early Monday night, write-in candidates have received 2,090 votes.
Eau Claire County has not yet reported vote tallies for individual write-in candidates.
With three school board seats open, one write-in is expected to win a seat.
Three people are registered write-in candidates: Altoona city planner Joshua Clements, Regis High School student Eric Fisher and Eau Claire software engineer Justin Hendrickson.
As registered write-ins, Clements, Fisher and Hendrickson have notified the district of their intent to run. Their names were not on the ballots, but election workers will be able to recognize their names on ballots, even if the name was slightly misspelled.
Two of the three open board seats are standard three-year terms. The third open seat, created when former member Joe Luginbill resigned in 2019, is for one year, and will be filled by the candidate who gets the third highest number of votes.
The Eau Claire school district also covers small parts of Chippewa and Dunn counties. Bica and Lyons are also leading in partial results reported from those counties.
Among the registered write-ins, Fisher is leading in both outlying counties so far with 13 votes (as of Monday evening, Dunn County is reporting full results and Chippewa County only partial results). Clements and Hendrickson are both at 5 votes between Chippewa and Dunn counties.