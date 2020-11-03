EAU CLAIRE — Republican State Rep. Jesse James appears ready to win re-election to a second two-year term in the 68th Assembly District.
At press time, James led Eau Claire Democrat Emily Berge 16,121 to 10,561.
With 16 of 17 precincts reporting in Eau Claire County, James led 7,449 to 5,453.
With seven of nine precincts reporting in Chippewa County, James was leading 6,268 to 4,082.
With 15 of 17 precincts reporting in Clark County, James was ahead 2,404 to 1,026.
There were no reports from the district's handful of precincts in Trempealeau County.
James, 48, is Altoona's former police chief.
Berge, 40, is a licensed professional counselor and a two-year member of the Eau Claire City Council.
Both candidates had differing approaches on how the state Legislature should help Wisconsinites deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the coronavirus evolves into 2021, James said, the Legislature needs to focus on the health care system.
“This means taking whatever necessary steps to keep the curve flattened,” James said.
Concerning the coronavirus, the federal government passed the buck to the state government and the state Legislature passed the buck to local units of government, Berge said.
“I am frustrated that the Legislature has made the decision to not govern in a health and economic crisis. The last day they met was on April 15,” she said. “If they can’t show up in the worst of times, how can we depend on them in the best of times? People and businesses are struggling.” Berge said.
James said he sought re-election to build on his first two-year term.
“My theme was look, listen and learn. I have a long way to go. There is still more work to be done,” he said. “As a law enforcement officer, it takes you approximately three to five years to get the hang of things and I truly believe the same holds true for this position.”