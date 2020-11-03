EAU CLAIRE — In Wisconsin's most hotly contested congressional race, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind appears locked in a tough fight in his bid for a 13th term.
As of press time, Kind, D-La Crosse, held a slight lead over Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden of Hager City in western Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
With 64% of 605 precincts reporting, Kind had 106,835 votes, compared with 106,607 for Van Orden, according to The Associated Press.
"I'm cautiously optimistic," Kind said in a Zoom call with reporters. "Let's wait for the votes to be counted."
Van Orden campaign spokesman Justin Giorgio said Van Orden was still feeling confident as of 11:10 p.m. and just watching and waiting for final results.
Kind, 57, a La Crosse native and former La Crosse County prosecutor, ran on his record of listening to colleagues on both sides of the aisle and being a rare moderate in an increasingly polarized Congress. He has consistently been named as one of the more bipartisan members of Congress in rankings by nonpartisan groups and said that makes him a good fit for one of the nation's last swing districts, which includes Eau Claire and La Crosse.
Van Orden, 50, who grew up in Hartland, is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL who served around the world in the military for 26 years, including five combat deployments. He also worked as a business consultant and cafe operator before moving to a hobby farm in Pierce County last year.
Van Orden, who never previously had run for elected office, said he was inspired to run in part by what he called the “sham” impeachment of GOP President Donald Trump by congressional Democrats. He campaigned on the need for change in a district that has had the same representative for 24 years.
Republicans targeted the race because the 3rd District was one of only 21 House districts in the country to back former Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012 and Republican President Donald Trump in 2016. Obama carried the district with 59% of the vote in 2008 and 55% in 2012, while Trump won the district with 49% in 2016.
The result was a campaign that attracted heavy spending by outside groups and the candidates. Kind had spent nearly $4 million through Oct. 14, compared with $1.7 million for Van Orden, according to figures from the Center for Responsive Politics.
Kind said he was targeted by about $4.5 million in attack ads from outside political action committees, so he knew it would be a tough campaign.
"I hope people were able to see through that smokescreen that was thrown at them and we'll find out later tonight," he said.
The candidates differed widely in their views on the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in more than 230,000 deaths and 9 million cases in the United States this year.
Van Orden said he objects to state and local health orders issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and county public health departments in hopes of stemming the spread of the coronavirus, referring to government mandates as “socialism.” Van Orden argued that owners should decide policies in their businesses and consumers should then decide which businesses they want to support.
By contrast, Kind supported Evers’ latest order to limit mass gatherings and said he agrees with public health officials who have urged people to wear masks, socially distance and avoid large gatherings. Kind, who said tackling the pandemic was his top priority, called for people to follow the advice of health care professionals to slow the spread of the virus.