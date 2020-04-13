CHIPPEWA FALLS — Incumbent Pete Lehmann and challenger Kevin Swift have claimed the two seats on the Chippewa Falls school board.
Lehmann, 52, was originally elected to the board in 2011 and won re-election in 2014 and 2017. Lehmann, who also serves on the Lake Hallie village board, is an engineer at TTM Technologies.
Swift, 52, of Chippewa Falls, serves as Chippewa Falls Athletic Booster Club president.
With nearly all precincts reporting Monday night, Lehmann had received 4,495 votes, and Swift had claimed 3,669 votes. The town of Wheaton and one of the Eau Claire city wards hadn’t returned votes.
Only the top two vote-getters claimed seats on the board. Dennis Fehr, 30, of the town of Wheaton, finished third, with 3,376 votes. High school student Jillian Raschke, who was an official write-in candidate, took in 268 votes.
Amy Mason, a former board president, did not seek re-election. Mason also was elected in 2011.
Chippewa Falls school board seats are three-year terms. There are no wards or districts; anyone who lives in the boundaries of the school district is eligible to run for a seat.
School board members earn $750 annually, with the board president earning $900, while the vice president, treasurer and secretary earning $800.