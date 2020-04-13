There were no surprises for city of Menomonie incumbents in the April 7 election: Five Menomonie City Council members and Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack retained their seats.
No one filed to run against any of the six incumbents this spring.
The five council members are Jan Traxler (Ward 2), Robin Sweeney (Ward 4), Lee Schwebs (Ward 6), council president Mary Solberg (Ward 8) and Ryland Erdman (Ward 10).
They were re-elected to new two-year terms.
The city's odd-numbered aldermanic districts will be up for re-election in April 2021.