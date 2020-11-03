At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Republican Clint Moses of the town of Menomonie was leading Democrat John R. Calabrese of Menomonie in Wisconsin’s 29th Assembly District by just more than 6,000 votes, according to unofficial returns.
However, the town of Menomonie and five precincts in the city of Menomonie had not yet reported votes as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. Only a portion of votes from the city of New Richmond in St. Croix County were reported Tuesday night as well.
Moses, a chiropractor, also is a member of the Menomonie school board.
Calabrese is a woodworker and Dunn County supervisor.
The district, which includes portions of Dunn and St. Croix counties, has been represented by Republicans since at least 2006.
Incumbent Rob Stafsholt, of New Richmond, ran instead for Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District seat this fall.
Moses, 44, was also vice chair of the Republican Party of Dunn County for eight years.
Calabrese, 44, was the state director of a political action committee, Wolf PAC, for three years. He is also a Dunn County supervisor for the county’s District 14.