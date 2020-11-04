Republican Clint Moses of the town of Menomonie has won a seat representing Wisconsin’s 29th Assembly District, fending off Democrat John R. Calabrese of Menomonie.
Moses won 18,958 votes, while Calabrese got 12,521, according to unofficial election returns.
The district, which includes portions of Dunn and St. Croix counties, has been represented by Republicans since at least 2006.
The town of Menomonie and five precincts in the city of Menomonie had not yet reported votes as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. Only a portion of votes from the city of New Richmond in St. Croix County were reported Tuesday night as well, with final results being reported early Wednesday morning.
Moses, 44, a chiropractor, also is a member of the Menomonie school board and served as vice chair of the Republican Party of Dunn County for eight years.
"Thank you to family, friends and the people in this community that supported me along the way ... Please know I will listen and work hard for everyone because that's what I have always done," Moses wrote Wednesday morning in a Facebook post acknowledging his victory.
The district's incumbent, Republican Rob Stafsholt of New Richmond, ran instead for Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District seat this fall.
Calabrese is a woodworker, Dunn County supervisor and was the state director of a political action committee, Wolf PAC, for three years.