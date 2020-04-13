Incumbent Taylor Neff has narrowly won re-election to the Altoona school board.
Neff placed second in a three-person race for two seats. Neff received 1,164 votes.
Challenger Hillarie Roth received the most votes with 1,292 and won a seat on the school board.
Challenger Gregg Webert was eliminated with 1,138 votes.
Altoona school board President Robin Elvig, who was first elected in 2008 and became president in 2016, did not run for her seat.
Neff won his seat in April 2019 and is wrapping up his first year on the board.
The five Altoona school board members serve three-year terms.