EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin voters who want to avoid the hassle — and extra human interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic — of registering to vote in person should crack open their laptops or break out their other electronic devices by the end of Wednesday.
The deadline is Wednesday for voters to register online or by mail for the November election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
“Registering online or by mail is easy, but you need to do it soon,” Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official, said Tuesday in a news release.
Voters also have the option of registering at their local municipal clerk's office or at the polls on Election Day, said Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl, adding that many voters already have visited the city's Elections Office to register in recent weeks.
"Registering ahead of time will save people a lot of time on Election Day," Riepl said.
In Eau Claire, voters also will be able to register during drive-through in-person absentee voting, which begins Tuesday behind City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St. The deadline for registering in a clerk's office is Oct. 30.
All voters must register to vote in the state where they live, and people who have moved since they last voted must update their registration. Individuals who have voted in previous elections and have not recently moved do not need to update their registration.
Wolfe urged voters who have questions about voter registration to visit the MyVote Wisconsin website (myvote.wi.gov) or call the Elections Commission’s toll-free voter hotline: 1-866-VOTE-WIS (868-3947). Voters can go to the MyVote Wisconsin site to complete the registration process in minutes or find their municipal clerk's mailing address.
Online registrations must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, and mailed applications must be postmarked by Wednesday.
To register online, people will need a Wisconsin driver's license or state ID card, and their address on file with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles must be current.
Voters without one of those forms of ID can still start the registration process by filling out a form online. However, they will have to print out the form and take it to their municipal clerk’s office with a proof of residence document such a bank statement, utility bill (including a cell phone bill), tax bill or any other correspondence from a unit of government. A full list of acceptable proof-of-residence documents is available on the Elections Commission’s website: elections.wi.gov/publications/voter-guides/proof-of-residence.
After the close of online and mail registration on Wednesday, voters can no longer mail registration forms to their clerk. If they fill one out online, they can print it and take it to their clerk’s office to register, the commission said.
Voters who are unregistered or who need to update their name or address can still do so at the polls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 3. The commission advised people to remember to bring a proof of residence document if they are registering on Election Day.