EAU CLAIRE – Unofficial results of Tuesday’s election suggest Assemblyman Warren Petryk won re-election in Wisconsin’s 93rd District on Tuesday, defeating Charlene Warner in a rematch.
With about 62 percent of the district reporting, Petryk led by a little less than 3,000 votes. That was good for slightly more than 58 percent of the total, similar to the figure he took in 2018.
The 93rd District includes portions of Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix counties. The state’s reporting as of press time included all of Dunn and Buffalo counties and 97 percent of Eau Claire County.
While it is common for the exact number of votes to shift slightly between the initial count and the final canvassing, any changes are unlikely to change the outcome.
The Leader-Telegram was unable to reach Petryk for comment Tuesday night.
Petryk, a Republican from the town of Washington, was first elected in 2010. After winning his first two bids for re-election in close votes, he won comfortably in 2014 and ran unopposed in 2016.
He faced Warner for the first time in 2018, when he took 58 percent of the vote.
During the campaign, Petryk said he ran on a record he said reflected “the values of the people of Western Wisconsin.” He said the pandemic’s effects on the state budget were going to be felt, but that it didn’t necessarily rule out “smart investments” such as funding for the Phillips Science Hall at UW-Eau Claire.
He said the region needs to hold its own against pressure from larger population centers in Wisconsin, saying he “worked to make sure that our area’s interests are not overshadowed by Madison and Milwaukee.”
He also pointed to votes on expanding access to broadband internet connections in rural Wisconsin and efforts to ensure access to clean water in his re-election bid.