EAU CLAIRE — The candidates for Wisconsin’s 93rd District state Assembly seat are already familiar with one another. The contest is a rematch from two years ago, when incumbent Warren Petryk defeated Charlene “Charlie” Warner.
Petryk, a Republican from the town of Washington, was first elected in 2010. His first two wins were close. The margin rose in 2014, and he wasn’t opposed in 2016. He took 58 percent of the vote two years ago.
Warner, a Democrat from Mondovi, was a newcomer to politics two years ago. Now she’s hoping the experience she gained in 2018 will help her close the gap on election night.
A self-described “squeaky wheel,” Warner said it’s possible to both raise issues and stand your ground without being divisive.
“I’m going to be very persistent,” she said, “but you can do that in a nice way, I think.”
Petryk said ensuring the district’s needs hold their own against pressure from Wisconsin’s urban centers is important for the office.
“I have earned a performance record that reflects the values of the people of western Wisconsin, and I’ve worked to make sure that our area’s interests are not overshadowed by Madison and Milwaukee,” he said. “This includes voting for record funding to invest in our children’s education and future, and as Chair of the Assembly Workforce Development Committee, I’ve been able to champion policies to help our workers get the training they need to get and keep a career in our wonderful state.”
While the names are familiar, the environment is less so. The campaigns are taking place in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has radically altered the approaches candidates can take. Limitations on gatherings and the need for social distancing means this election is one like few others in American history.
Petryk said there “is no doubt” the pandemic is going to have an effect on the state’s budget. He pointed to tax cuts during his time in office, which he said mean people have more money in their pockets to weather the pandemic, but said it will be important to ensure the state government runs efficiently.
That doesn’t rule out spending, though. Petryk said “smart investments” still make sense for the state. Funding for the Philips Science Hall at UW-Eau Claire is an example of what he would like to see the state pursue.
Warner is concerned the legislative session faces “chaos” when it opens next January. The pandemic will have had a major impact on the state’s revenue, that’s known. What isn’t known is how long it will last into 2021 or how significant it will be. Those questions significantly complicate the budgeting process for legislators.
“We have to be smart and we have to be very, very dedicated to doing the right thing,” she said. That particularly applies to education, where Warner said she worries cuts from state funding will increasingly put local school districts in an impossible position.
Warner wants to focus on “simple, basic things that apply to everyone.” Among those is water quality in Wisconsin. That goes beyond the maintenance of municipal services and rural water associations. Many people, she said, still depend on wells but don’t have them tested regularly in the absence of a state program to do so.
“Eau Claire County is one of the better places to live because they will test someone’s water if they’re pregnant or if they have small children. But that’s not all that way,” she said.
Warner was frustrated that a legislative task force was formed to look at the issue of water quality but their results didn’t result in action.
Petryk also pointed to water quality as an important issue, but said the Legislature has taken steps.
“I voted to expand access to rural broadband internet, provide another income tax cut for our families, and pass legislation that will help ensure that our area people have access to clean water and sustainable conservation practices,” he said.
Warner doesn’t think the progress on internet speeds and access has gone far enough. She said a Federal Communications Commission report found 93 percent of Americans had adequate access in terms of speed and reliability, but she doesn’t buy it.
“We do not have decent internet or phone service in a lot of the interior parts of the state. So, when you get where the interstate curls around our little section, that’s inside the interstate and going to the river is desperately missing,” she said. “We have to fix that. We have kids now who would have to be in school [online]. And that would help with some of our losses in the medical world to be able to have telehealth.”