Trieg Pronschinske has likely retained his seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly, according to unofficial totals from Tuesday’s vote.
As of press time, Pronschinske had received more than 60 percent of the vote in the district, which includes Buffalo, Jackson and Trempealeau counties.
Pronschinske, a Republican, faced Democrat Amanda WhiteEagle in Wisconsins’s 92nd District. He ran for re-election on the argument the state had “unfinished business,” including reforms for real estate taxes in rural parts of Wisconsin.
Pronschinske also said he wanted to change the law to allow sole proprietorships, including single-family farms, to deduct the cost of health insurance from their taxes in the same way other businesses can.
WhiteEagle, a newcomer to state politics, had said she was running after experiences caring for her mother and her children led her to the conclusion she needed to make a bid for the seat.
Both Pronschinske and WhiteEagle agreed that rural infrastructure need to be improved in Wisconsin, though their preferred paths to doing so differed. Pronschinske pointed to increases in rural road funding during his terms in the Assembly as a success.