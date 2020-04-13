School referendums in four area school districts all passed in last Tuesday’s spring’s election. Results were released on Monday.
Eleva-Strum
Voters in the Eleva-Strum school district approved a referendum for ongoing operating expenses for the fourth time since 2013.
Voters approved another three-year funding cycle with 559 yes votes and 491 no votes.
The Eleva-Strum referendum asked for $575,000 a year for each of the next three school years, ending with the 2022-23 school year.
The district asked for less money than the 2017 referendum. The tax rate will be $10.40 per $1,000 valuation, down from $11.46 in the 2019-20 school year, according to an information sheet the district posted on its website.
Osseo-Fairchild
Like in the Eleva-Strum school district, Osseo-Fairchild voters approved a referendum in 2015 for operating expenses; that measure expires at the end of this school year.
District voters approved a new operating cost referendum with 859 yes votes and 569 no votes in last week’s election.
Voters approved a four-year funding request. They approved $575,000 for the 2020-21 school year, $725,000 for the 2021-22 school year, $875,000 in the 2022-23 school year, and $975,000 for the 2023-24 school year.
In a second, separate referendum, Osseo-Fairchild school district voters approved $3.9 million for capital purchases and building improvements with 929 yes votes and 494 no votes.
The money will be used for expanding the STEM classrooms, replacing wrestling mats, sealing parking lots, purchasing Chromebooks for students in all grade levels, upgrading locker rooms and bathrooms, and purchasing some band instruments.
Elk Mound
Elk Mound school district voters approved a $15.7 million referendum.
The referendum, which had 1,008 yes votes and 558 no votes, means an additional $78 annually in property taxes on a home valued at $100,000. The plan is for the district to seek a 20-year bond.
The district has about 1,200 students in three buildings.
Some of the projects outlined in the referendum include:
• Safety and security improvements, such as improving secure doors in some schools.
• Updating and expanding science, engineering, math and tech education classes at the high school.
• Replacing roofs and boilers at all three school buildings.
• Upgrades to aging equipment in the pool at the high school.
• Adding a new gym and classrooms at the middle school.
• Expanding the weight room.
The district’s last building referendum was in 2009 for additions and renovations to facilities.
Baldwin-Woodville
Baldwin-Woodville school district voters approved a $12.5 million referendum for replacing a pool and stadium improvements.
The referendum received 1,748 yes votes and 665 no votes.
The new pool building will include changing rooms, shower areas, restrooms, a concession stand, and a new entry into the stadium.
The stadium would include new artificial turf, allowing for sports to be played in all weather. It also allows the band to play there without damaging the surface. The stadium would also have new LED lighting, and the track would be expanded to include two more lanes, allowing them to host regional and sectional meets.