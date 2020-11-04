Preliminary vote totals from Tuesday's elections in west-central Wisconsin (x denotes winner and (i) denotes incumbent):
U.S. HOUSE
3rd District
604 of 605 precincts - 99%
x-Ron Kind, Dem (i) 199,676 - 51%
Derrick Van Orden, GOP 188,681 - 49%
7th District
711 of 711 precincts - 100%
x-Tom Tiffany, GOP (i) 251,998 - 61%
Tricia Zunker, Dem 162,724 - 39%
STATE SENATE
10th District
101 of 101 precincts - 100%
x-Rob Stafsholt, GOP 61,889 - 60%
Patty Schachtner, Dem (i) 41,211 - 40%
STATE ASSEMBLY
29th District
36 of 36 precincts - 100%
x-Clint Moses, GOP 18,958 - 60%
John Calabrese, Dem 12,521 - 40%
30th District
20 of 20 precincts - 100%
x-Shannon Zimmerman, GOP (i) 20,712 - 56%
Sarah Yacoub, Dem 16,322 - 44%
67th District
54 of 54 precincts - 100%
x-Rob Summerfield, GOP (i) 21,180 - 64%
Chris Kapsner, Dem 11,921 - 36%
68th District
47 of 47 precincts - 100%
Jesse James, GOP (i) 19,003 - 61%
Emily Berge, Dem 12,161 - 39%
69th District
61 of 61 precincts - 100%
x-Donna Rozar, GOP 18,567 - 66%
Brian Giles, Dem 9,603 - 34%
75th District
55 of 55 precincts - 100%
David Armstrong, GOP 20,102 - 62%
John Ellenson, Dem 12,133 - 38%
87th District
89 of 89 precincts - 100%
x-James Edming, GOP (i) 21,569 - 71%
Richard Pulcher, Dem 8,883 - 29%
91st District
41 of 41 precincts - 100%
Jodi Emerson, Dem (i) 18,758 - 62%
Charlie Walker, GOP 11,529 - 38%
92nd District
70 of 70 precincts - 100%
x-Treig Pronschinske, GOP (i) 17,280 - 59%
Amanda WhiteEagle, Dem 12,197 - 41%
93rd District
80 of 80 precincts - 100%
Warren Petryk, GOP (i) 22,181 - 62%
Charlene "Charlie" Warner, Dem 13,769 - 38%
Source: Associated Press