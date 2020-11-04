2020election
Preliminary vote totals from Tuesday's elections in west-central Wisconsin (x denotes winner and (i) denotes incumbent): 

U.S. HOUSE

3rd District

604 of 605 precincts - 99%

x-Ron Kind, Dem (i) 199,676 - 51%

Derrick Van Orden, GOP 188,681 - 49%

7th District

711 of 711 precincts - 100%

x-Tom Tiffany, GOP (i) 251,998 - 61%

Tricia Zunker, Dem 162,724 - 39%

STATE SENATE

10th District

101 of 101 precincts - 100%

x-Rob Stafsholt, GOP 61,889 - 60%

Patty Schachtner, Dem (i) 41,211 - 40%

STATE ASSEMBLY

29th District

36 of 36 precincts - 100%

x-Clint Moses, GOP 18,958 - 60%

John Calabrese, Dem 12,521 - 40%

30th District

20 of 20 precincts - 100%

x-Shannon Zimmerman, GOP (i) 20,712 - 56%

Sarah Yacoub, Dem 16,322 - 44%

67th District

54 of 54 precincts - 100%

x-Rob Summerfield, GOP (i) 21,180 - 64%

Chris Kapsner, Dem 11,921 - 36%

68th District

47 of 47 precincts - 100%

Jesse James, GOP (i) 19,003 - 61%

Emily Berge, Dem 12,161 - 39%

69th District

61 of 61 precincts - 100%

x-Donna Rozar, GOP 18,567 - 66%

Brian Giles, Dem 9,603 - 34%

75th District

55 of 55 precincts - 100%

David Armstrong, GOP 20,102 - 62%

John Ellenson, Dem 12,133 - 38%

87th District

89 of 89 precincts - 100%

x-James Edming, GOP (i) 21,569 - 71%

Richard Pulcher, Dem 8,883 - 29%

91st District

41 of 41 precincts - 100%

Jodi Emerson, Dem (i) 18,758 - 62%

Charlie Walker, GOP 11,529 - 38%

92nd District

70 of 70 precincts - 100%

x-Treig Pronschinske, GOP (i) 17,280 - 59%

Amanda WhiteEagle, Dem 12,197 - 41%

93rd District

80 of 80 precincts - 100%

Warren Petryk, GOP (i) 22,181 - 62%

Charlene "Charlie" Warner, Dem 13,769 - 38%

Source: Associated Press

