Holding a steady 2-to-1 lead throughout Tuesday night's election results, Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, was cruising toward a third term representing the state’s 67th Assembly District.
With 81% of precincts reporting, Summerfield had 16,900 votes compared to the 8,352 cast for his Democratic challenger, Dr. Chris Kapsner from the Dunn County town of Sheridan.
The 67th District is a mostly rural area encompassing most of Chippewa County and eastern Dunn County.
Businessman Summerfield first won election in 2016, getting 64.3% of the vote in that race against Democrat Dennis Hunt of Chippewa Falls. Two years ago, Summerfield won a second term by getting 61.8% of the vote, besting challenger Wren Keturi, a Democrat from Chippewa Falls.
Kapsner, an emergency room doctor, campaigned in 2018 for the state’s 23rd Senate District, but lost to Republican Kathy Bernier.