EAU CLAIRE — Over the past four years, Chippewa Valley Republicans say they have learned to take President Donald Trump's words with a grain of salt while appreciating his policies.
Supporters insist they pay more attention to the conservative substance of Trump's presidency than the combative style of his time in office.
"I think he's the most outspoken politician I've ever experienced in my life," Bloomer Republican Dustin Johnson said. "Some of it could be tamed down a bit for sure, but I'd rather be told exactly what's going on than hear a sugar-coated version of the truth."
Acknowledging that Trump's name-calling can be "a little ridiculous," Johnson said it's hard to blame him considering he has been been under constant attack since taking office.
Trump backer Greg Wolfe of Eau Claire said the president is impulsive and doesn't have any filters, but maintained it is refreshing "to get what you see" from a politician.
Likewise, Republican Cheryl Frisch of Colfax said, "I know President Trump makes some God almighty statements at times ... but he tells it like it is."
When it comes to the coronavirus, the issue roiling the lives of most Americans in 2020, the regional Republicans defended Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that as of Thursday had resulted in more than 225,000 deaths and 8.9 million people testing positive in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Frisch said Democrats are unfair for criticizing Trump's downplaying of the pandemic and his handling of the health crisis because no one knew what a serious threat the virus when it struck the U.S. early this year.
"In my opinion, a good leader doesn't cause people to panic," said Frisch, who described herself as a firm believer in wearing masks but someone who thinks everyone should make up their own minds. "We didn't know what we were dealing with. He did what he could."
She credited the president for pushing for more ventilator and personal protective equipment production, and suggested the toll wouldn't be any different if Trump had drummed up more panic.
Another Colfax Republican, Denise Solberg, said she realizes COVID-19 cases are surging in Wisconsin and other places around the country but stressed that the death rate has gone down since doctors have learned more about the best ways to treat the virus.
"I feel like his leadership qualities have really come out in this crazy 2020," Solberg said of Trump.
By contrast, Solberg said she fears a Biden administration would institute a nationwide lockdown for an indefinite amount of time, stating, "Our country isn't going to survive if that's the case."
Wolfe said he always liked Democratic former President Barack Obama as a person but often disagreed with his agenda.
"I always felt like for those eight years that I just wasn't getting listened to," Wolfe said. "I felt like my beliefs were not being reflected in policies."
In particular, Wolfe said, he believes the Democratic administration ignored concerns about religious freedom when passing the Affordable Care Act, which, for example, required all health insurance plans to cover birth control even if that went against the religious beliefs of some employers.
The Trump administration offers a better match for Wolfe's beliefs on abortion, morality and religious freedom issues, he said.
Johnson said his No. 1 reason for supporting Trump is that he believes the president, unlike most politicians, has attempted to deliver on his campaign promises. Johnson pointed to the strong economy before the pandemic struck and the construction of a portion of a wall between Mexico and the U.S. as examples.
A close second, Johnson said, is his belief that Trump is a stronger proponent of law enforcement than Biden. Johnson cited Trump's desire to crack down on protesters when violence erupted and cities across the country "were pretty much burning to the ground" after the May death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.
"You've got to side with the side that's going to promise to protect us," Johnson said.
The economy is another big issue for Johnson, who said the past two years have been his best in 22 years of owning a small business.
Frisch said her opposition to abortion rights is a major reason she supports Trump, as well as her fear that the Democratic Party is shifting toward socialism with its support of more government involvement in health care, stimulus money for the economy and tuition-free public college for families earning less than $125,000 a year.
Solberg also cited Trump's anti-abortion stance and his stewardship of the economy as important issues for her.
"We had a great economy going before this whole pandemic," Solberg said, "and I just really feel like he's the right person to lead us to get our economy back."