MENOMONIE — Menomonie school board president Amy Riddle-Swanson will return for another term, and will be joined by newcomers Tanya Husby and Charlie Schneider, according to preliminary results from the Dunn County clerk’s office.
Six people ran for the three seats on the board.
Husby was the leading vote-getter with 2,734 votes; she also claimed the most votes in the February primary.
Riddle-Swanson finished second with 2,269 votes, and Schneider received 2,136 votes.
Incumbent Heather Klanderman has lost her seat, taking in 2,061 votes, while another incumbent, Dan Paulson, finished fifth with 2,014 votes. Sandy White took the final spot with 1,666 votes.
These numbers are preliminary; school district superintendent Joe Zydowsky said he wouldn’t release final results until the board canvasses the votes on Wednesday.