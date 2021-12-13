EAU CLAIRE — A Republican lawmaker from the Chippewa Valley broke with many in her party Monday by calling on former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to finish his investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 election "sooner rather than later," saying the effort adds to unwarranted doubts about election integrity.
State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie and chair of the Senate Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics, said she believes the GOP-ordered probe is damaging to democracy and also could hurt Republicans in the long run.
"Mr. Gableman is coming to my county and I will attend that meeting along with my concealed carry permit, to be perfectly honest, because it keeps jazzing up the people who think they know what they're talking about, and they don't," said Bernier, who oversaw elections for 12 years as Chippewa County clerk before being elected to the Legislature.
Bernier made her comments during a bipartisan media briefing Monday in the state Capitol focusing on the growing threats to election professionals in Wisconsin. She was joined by Bob Bauer, who has spent decades representing Republicans in election disputes; Ben Ginsberg, who served as White House counsel under former Democratic President Barack Obama; and David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research.
Bauer and Ginsberg said they may disagree on politics, but they agree that the 2020 election was conducted fairly and that efforts to discredit the results and the election officials who count the votes are harmful to American democracy. The pair, who once co-chaired a bipartisan Presidential Commission on Election Administration, have come together again to co-chair the newly created Election Official Legal Defense Network, which provides free legal help to election workers who face challenges or threats.
"Our basic message to election officials is we have your back," Ginsberg said.
Becker, whose organization manages the network, said the 2020 election has been subject to more reviews and audits than any election in American history, all of which verified the results.
"During those 400-plus days since the 2020 election, there has been zero evidence of any kind of fraud that could have affected the outcome," Becker said.
And yet the flood of baseless allegations of fraud continue, only to be replaced by new ones when the original theories are proven false, panelists said.
Much of the discussion focused on how the string of claims about and investigations into the 2020 election has led to harassment and threats directed at state and local election officials.
"Wisconsin has found itself really in the middle of a harmful and disturbing national trend that involves the intimidation of election officials — the people who are supposed to call balls and strikes in our elections," Ginsberg said.
Bernier said Republicans are responding to political pressure from former GOP President Donald Trump, who lost to Democratic President Joe Biden by nearly 21,000 votes in Wisconsin, a result that recounts and court rulings have confirmed. Bernier recalled that Trump first made claims of election fraud after losing to Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2016 Iowa Republican caucuses.
A simple explanation exists for almost everything that people accuse election officials of doing wrong, Bernier said, but the critics pedal the "myth of widespread fraud" because they don't understand the details about how elections work and all of the checks and balances that are in place to confirm each ballot is connected to a single voter.
"The misinformation and disinformation that has been perpetuated is very frustrating to me because I know how to run elections," she said. "We have a great system here and no one should falsely accuse election officials of cheating."
While Bernier said the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic may have led to local election officials not always following the letter of the law regarding drop boxes and voters in nursing homes, she defended those officials as honest people trying to do the best they could to run fair elections and give all eligible voters the chance to cast a ballot. She has not joined some Republicans in calling for some members of the bipartisan elections commission and its administrator Meagan Wolfe to resign.
Regarding the Gableman investigation, Bernier added, "My advice would be to have Mr. Gableman wrap up sooner rather than later because the longer we keep this up … the more harm we’re going to do for Republicans."
Ginsberg agreed, asserting that GOP voters will be less likely to show up at the polls if they believe elections are rigged.
Bernier acknowledged she has faced a backlash from Republicans — including calls, negative social media posts and threats — as a result of her resistance to GOP bills to address disproven allegations of widespread fraud.
"But I don't care," Bernier said. "If they don't respect my expertise in running elections and knowing what election law should look like, that's too bad for them ...
"The fact of the matter is we're to the point of dealing with facts and not fiction. These made-up things that people do to jazz up the base are just despicable and I don't any elected legislator should ever play that game."
Bernier quoted Benjamin Franklin famously saying after the 1987 Constitutional Convention that the framers had given the U.S. "a Republic, as long as you can keep it," before her voice cracked with emotion as she added, "We're in jeopardy of losing it."
Other panelists thanked Bernier for standing up to political pressure and speaking the truth.
Bauer said he is heartened by the bipartisan effort and energy to fight back against those seeking to delegitimize elections.
"What we're talking about here," Bauer said, "is a fundamental defense of our democratic institutions."