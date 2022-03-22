EAU CLAIRE — As a local business owner, Letecia Papke faces challenges, including competing with large corporations while trying to stay financially healthy.
Papke, a co-owner of Johnson Litho Graphics in Eau Claire, also does not feel the company has received support from lawmakers.
“I see rich Democrats, I see rich Republicans and I see poor me,” Papke said.
Alex Lasry believes he can ease those burdens for Papke and other similarly-sized companies by writing legislation that incentivizes businesses to keep union jobs in the state.
“If you want something right, if you want something built efficiently, you do it here in Wisconsin and you do it union,” Lasry said. “If you are a business that allows people to unionize, that pays a good wage … you should get a tax cut for building and growing your business in America, not shipping jobs overseas.”
Lasry, a Senate Democratic candidate, described the importance of local jobs Tuesday afternoon during a stop at Johnson Litho Graphics, 2219 Galloway St.
Lasry, a Milwaukee Bucks executive currently on leave to campaign, is one of several Democratic candidates contending for the Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. A primary for the Democratic candidates will take place Aug. 9 to determine who will face off against Johnson in November.
Other Democrats running are state Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Eau Claire native and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.
A Marquette Law School poll released earlier this month showed Lasry with the second-most support among Democratic candidates. He received the support of 13% of primary voters, behind Barnes at 23%. In that poll, 48% of voters said they didn’t yet know who they will support.
Lasry also had the second-highest familiarity and favorability rating among poll respondents who are Democrats and independents. He received a 29% favorable rating compared to 43% for Barnes.
While discussing business challenges with Papke, Lasry voiced support for universal healthcare and paid family leave, which he believes would benefit workers and employers.
“We are actually hurting entrepreneurship and growth because we don’t have a public option,” Lasry said. “If we made sure that there was universal health care, not only would we free up businesses with some of those costs, but also allow employees to have a little bit more say over what they want to do.”
Last month, Lasry introduced a policy plan that included raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, boosting unions and providing two years of free technical college to students.
According to Papke, Johnson Litho Graphics has just under 50 employees, all of whom, other than management, are union members.
“Being at this company (Johnson Litho Graphics) is an example of what we’re talking about,” Lasry said. “How do we have more family-owned, union-run companies that are doing things right here in Wisconsin?”
Lasry said collaboration among workers and management can lead to economic improvement.
“When you’ve got labor and business leaders on the same page working together, that’s how you get the best growth,” Lasry said.
Perhaps spurred in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lasry believes the country is at “a turning point” regarding labor relations.
“Workers are now saying, ‘Hey, I deserve to be paid fairly,’ ” Lasry said. “You’re starting to see that turn, which I think is great … Having workers with a seat at the table makes everything better.”
Lasry mentioned that local production results in fewer supply chain issues, and American-made products are not impacted by overseas conflicts.
“You’re dealing with a lot of international risk when you outsource your material to some other country,” Lasry said.
As Lasry described his plan to give tax breaks to businesses like Johnson Litho Graphics that hire local workers, Papke voiced appreciation but also skepticism.
“We need to invest here and reward people who are doing it that way and disincentivize people who are doing it the other way,” Lasry said.
“God, that’d be so nice, (but) it’s a pipe dream,” Papke replied.
“It’s not,” Lasry responded. “If we elect the right people, that’s gonna happen.”