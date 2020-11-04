HUDSON — Republican Rep. Rob Stafsholt of New Richmond was successful in his bid to oust incumbent Democratic state Sen. Patty Schachtner in the 10th Senate District.
In one of the most closely watched state Senate races, Stafsholt claimed 60% of the vote compared with 40% for Schachtner after preliminary counting was complete in all 101 precincts. The vote totals were 61,889 for Stafsholt to 41,211 for Schachtner.
The campaign matched two current legislators against each other.
Schachtner, chief medical examiner for St. Croix County, won the seat in a special election in January 2018 after longtime former Republican Sen. Sheila Harsdorf left the post to become secretary of the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection under former GOP Gov. Scott Walker.
Yet all three Assembly districts that comprise the 10th Senate District are represented by Republicans, including Stafsholt, a farmer and small-business owner, in the 29th Assembly District.
That confluence of factors led to heavy spending by outside groups and prompted both candidates to raise impressive war chests in hopes of claiming the seat, which Republicans have targeted in hopes of gaining a Senate supermajority that could override any potential vetoes from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Campaign finance reports show that Schachtner had spent $532,756 through Oct. 19, compared with $465,544 for Stafsholt, making it one of the most expensive legislative races in the state.