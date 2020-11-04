EAU CLAIRE — After millions of dollars in campaign spending and months of political ads, only one west-central Wisconsin seat changed parties in Tuesday's legislative and congressional elections.
That seat was in the 10th Senate District, where Democratic Sen. Patty Schachtner of Somerset faced an uphill battle as an incumbent in a decidedly Republican district made up of three Assembly districts all represented by Republicans. One of those GOP Assemblymen, Rep. Rob Stafsholt of New Richmond, earned 60% of the vote Tuesday in defeating Schachtner, who won the seat in a January 2018 special election.
Both of the region's congressional incumbents — Democratic Rep. Ron Kind of La Crosse and Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany of Minoqua — hung on to their seats, echoing the statewide trend in which all seven incumbents won and Republican Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau rolled to victory in the race for the open 5th Congressional District seat previously occupied by retiring GOP Rep. James Sensenbrenner.
While Tiffany claimed 61% of the vote in defeating Democratic challenger Tricia Zunker of Wausau for the second time this year in the 7th Congressional District, Kind earned a 13th term by earning 51% of the vote in the state's tightest congressional race. Kind defeated Republican newcomer Derrick Van Orden of Hager City by just 10,995 votes out of nearly 390,000 cast in a hard-fought campaign that attracted millions of dollars in spending by outside groups.
"It’s been the honor of my life to represent the area where I was born and raised and where Tawni and I have raised our family," Kind said Wednesday in a statement. "To that end, I want to thank the people of this district for sending me back to Washington. I know firsthand the challenges working families in Wisconsin face, and I am committed to fighting for the farmers, veterans, families, businesses and workers who move our state forward.
"I’m truly humbled by the opportunity to continue working for the people of Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, standing up to powerful special interests, bridging the partisan divide, and bringing our Wisconsin way of life to the halls of Congress.”
Republicans won nine of 10 regional Assembly races, continuing the party's dominance in rural Wisconsin.
The lone exception was freshman Democratic Rep. Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire. She earned a second term with a 62% to 38% win over Republican challenger Charlie Walker of Eau Claire.
GOP candidates also reclaimed the region's three open Assembly seats. Republican Clint Moses of Menomonie defeated Democrat John Calabrese of Menomonie in the 29th District, Republican David Armstrong of Rice Lake knocked off Democrat John Ellenson of Shell Lake in the 75th District and Republican Donna Rozar of Marshfield cruised to victory over Democrat Brian Giles of Marshfield in the 69th District.
In the other six regional Assembly races, Republican incumbents Jesse James of Altoona, Rob Summerfield of Bloomer, Warren Petryk of the town of Washington, Treig Pronschinske of Mondovi, James Edming of Glen Flora and Shannon Zimmerman of River Falls all reclaimed their seats by comfortable margins. The closest of those races was in the 30th District, where Zimmerman received 56% of the vote to top Democratic challenger Sarah Yacoub of Hudson.