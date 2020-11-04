After maintaining a steady 2-to-1 lead Tuesday night, Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, easily won a third term representing the state’s 67th Assembly District, beating out a Democratic challenger, Dr. Chris Kapsner from the Dunn County town of Sheridan.
Summerfield won 21,172 votes, while Kapsner got 11,918, according to unofficial election returns.
The 67th District is a mostly rural area encompassing most of Chippewa County and eastern Dunn County.
Businessman Summerfield first won election in 2016, getting 64.3% of the vote in that race against Democrat Dennis Hunt of Chippewa Falls. Two years ago, Summerfield won a second term by getting 61.8% of the vote, besting challenger Wren Keturi, a Democrat from Chippewa Falls.
Summerfield said early Wednesday morning in a Facebook post: "I look forward to representing the 67th Assembly District in Madison for another two years."
Kapsner, an emergency room doctor, campaigned in 2018 for the state’s 23rd Senate District, but lost to Republican Kathy Bernier.