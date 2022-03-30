EAU CLAIRE — Despite a large number of contested races for the Eau Claire County Board, only three candidates have filed campaign finance reports.
The candidates who filed reports are in separate races for Tuesday’s County Board election. They are incumbents Judy Gatlin and Missy Christopherson, and challenger Matthew Lehner.
There are 42 candidates in 21 contested County Board districts for the spring nonpartisan election. The vast majority of candidates did not file campaign finance reports. They are not required to do so if they intend to raise and spend less than $2,000, according to an exemption in state law.
The small number of campaign finance filings this year resembles the 2020 County Board election, in which two out of 24 candidates filed reports.
Campaigns had until Monday evening to file reports detailing donations and spending through March 21. Financial statements for the two weeks directly before spring elections aren’t due until July.
Gatlin’s campaign has raised $2,561 so far. Nearly all of that came from 34 individual donors, including other local government officials. Gatlin received $25 from Eau Claire County Board Supervisor Katherine Schneider and $25 from Eau Claire City Councilman Jeremy Gragert.
She also received an in-kind donation of $132 from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin for campaign software.
Gatlin has spent $1,480 of the money she raised on campaign flyers, yard signs and bulk postcard mailings. Gatlin is the incumbent for District 14, located in the southwest part of the city of Eau Claire. She is seeking her fourth term on the board and facing challenger Wayne Peters.
Lehner has raised about $1,600 so far. Lehner has self-funded the majority of his campaign, giving nearly $900 from his own pocket in personal contributions and an in-kind donation. He also received an in-kind donation of $128 from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin for campaign software.
Lehner has received 11 individual donations, including money from current County Board supervisors. Supervisor Mark Beckfield donated $100 and Supervisor Zoe Roberts, who is not running for reelection, donated $50.
Lehner has spent just under $1,500 on campaign posters, yard signs, literature, buttons and food for campaign events. Lehner is the District 18 challenger seeking his first term on the board. Jim Dunning is the incumbent seeking his ninth term representing the district located in central Eau Claire, including part of UW-Eau Claire.
One of the filers had not yet reached the $2,000 mark for donations and spending this month that makes it necessary to disclose campaign finances.
Christopherson had $998 left over from her 2020 campaign and has raised another $230 toward her re-election. That includes two in-kind donations worth $130 from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
Christopherson has spent $320 total, including $189 on postcards. She is the incumbent for District 29, located in parts of the city of Eau Claire and town of Washington. Christopherson is seeking her second term on the board and facing challenger Josh Stanley.