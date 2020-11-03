For the second time this year, Republican Tom Tiffany appears to have defeated Democratic candidate Tricia Zunker for the 7th Congressional District seat.
With approximately 44% of the vote in Tuesday night, Tiffany, 62, of Minoqua had 91,622 votes (62%), while Zunker, 39, of Wausau, had 54,335 (38%).
"I'm grateful to the voters of northern and central Wisconsin," Tiffany said late Tuesday.
He also offered praise to Zunker.
"She kept the race to the issues, which is always good for the voters," Tiffany said.
The seat became vacant in September 2019 when incumbent and Hayward resident Sean Duffy stepped down. On May 12, Tiffany received 57% of the vote in a special election, while Zunker obtained 43% of the vote.
Tiffany served in the state Assembly from 2011 to 2013, then was elected to the state Senate in 2013. He has operated Wilderness Cruises for two decades.
The Seventh Congressional District covers parts or all of 26 counties in northern Wisconsin, includes St. Croix, Barron, Rusk, Chippewa, Clark, and Jackson counties. Tiffany had a lead in all counties late Tuesday except Bayfield and Ashland counties.