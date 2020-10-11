CHIPPEWA FALLS — For the second time this year, Republican Tom Tiffany will square off with Democratic candidate Tricia Zunker for the 7th Congressional District seat.
The seat became vacant in September 2019 when incumbent Sean Duffy stepped down. On May 12, Tiffany received 57% of the vote in a special election, while Zunker obtained 43% of the vote.
The candidates were each asked to answer a questionnaire about their candidacy and goals if they are elected.
Why are you the best candidate to represent the 7th Congressional District? Tell me about your qualifications and background that shows you are the best candidate.
Tiffany: I have the values and leadership, learned on the farm in Elmwood, needed to represent the 7th District. When I got into politics, I did so as a father and a small businessman concerned for my community, and I delivered on my commitments. Wisconsinites can count on me not just because of my words but because my words come with action.
Zunker: I grew up in Wausau in a strong union household. I come from generations of farmers on my mom’s side and am Ho-Chunk from my dad’s side. I am a first generation college graduate, then went to law school. I was elected to serve Ho-Chunk Nation on our Supreme Court in 2013 and serve in that seat currently. I am also school board president of the Wausau School District and solo parent to a young son. I am deliberate in my work and look to facts, data, expert advice and applicable law as a source of decision-making. I am responsive to constituents and listen to all sides. I am committed to working across the aisle to secure bipartisan solutions that have positive results for Wisconsin households.
Hopefully, by the time the next Congress is sworn in, a COVID-19 vaccine will exist and be approved. What measures can Congress take to help get the vaccine mass produced and available to the public?
Tiffany: Congress should provide the funding to make the vaccine available to those who wish to take it. I believe it’s important that we prioritize making the vaccine available to our front-line health care workers and employees of essential businesses.
Zunker: We need to ensure everyone has access to a vaccine. We need to have distribution centers all over the country and make sure that rural areas have equal access. We must make them accessible to people who don’t have their own form of transportation as well.
What measures, if any, should be taken by Congress to address climate change/global warming?
Tiffany: Like all Wisconsinites, I value our national resources and believe we should work to manage them responsibly. We must take a common-sense approach to protect our natural resources while ensuring efforts to manage them do not negatively affect those who depend on these resources. As private citizens, we should promote energy efficiency wherever possible, and we are seeing smart consumers looking to do that organically. We should look at all sources of energy, but they should be able to stand on their own in the marketplace without taxpayer support and government interference.
Zunker: Congress has an instrumental role in addressing climate change and must act swiftly. There must be focus on moving off of fossil fuels and focus on sustainable, renewable energy sources and the good jobs they will bring to Wisconsin. Environmental impact must be considered in all legislation and there should be incentives for small businesses, farmers and households to make decisions that do not cause greater harm to the environment. Campaign finance reform is a critical part of making progress on climate change. Big Oil and the fossil fuel industry have influence in policy through their campaign contributions and it’s not right.
What measures, if any, should be taken by Congress to address racial tension or improve race relations?
Tiffany: Our top priority must be maintaining law and order and keeping the peace in our communities. We must prosecute the criminals that are perpetrating the violence and destruction in our minority communities. We must also oppose efforts to defund our police departments, and focus instead on increasing funding for better police training, community policing, and equipment such as body cameras.
Zunker: Congress can take meaningful steps to improve race relations through education; encouraging all levels of government to work together to bridge racial divides; ensuring racial and economic justice with opportunity for all through policy; and reform the criminal justice system by eliminating the “school to prison pipeline.”
What ideas or proposals do you have to help small businesses and farmers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19?
Tiffany: I believe the federal government should provide a hand up to our farmers and small business owners. We should provide immediate relief to our small businesses by unlocking funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, along with enacting common-sense liability protections for small businesses, schools, and health care providers.
Zunker: Small businesses who have temporarily or permanently been forced to shut down should be receiving funds to assist them during this time and their employees should receive extended unemployment benefits. Farmers that have been impacted should also receive funds to ensure they stay afloat. No one should go bankrupt or lose their home due to this pandemic, especially when it was avoidable.
What are top issues for you if you are elected?
Tiffany: My top priority will be to continue providing Wisconsin families, workers and businesses with the bridge necessary to safely get us through these tough times and back to prosperity. I’ll work to lower the price of health care, increase access, and protect those with pre-existing conditions. I’ll continue fighting to delist the gray wolf, and fight for more free and fair trade deals for Wisconsin farmers. And to stop future generations from being saddled with this enormous federal debt, I’ll roll up my sleeves to lower out-of-control spending.
Zunker: There are many needs we have here in WI-7 and I’m going to hit the ground running. First, we need to get through this pandemic and get it under control with more testing, PPE, hazard pay and extended benefits to those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. But there are many other needs to address here, including expanding access to affordable health care and making sure people with pre-existing conditions stay protected; lowering the cost of prescription drugs; helping our small and mid-size family farms; protecting the environment; ensuring rural broadband access throughout Wisconsin; and protecting and expanding Social Security.
Why should people vote for you?
Tiffany: I’m a father and a small businessman who is concerned for my community, and I deliver on my promises. I’m also the only candidate in this race with a tested, proven record of standing up for Northern Wisconsin. As a citizen legislator, I’ve helped pull Wisconsin out of difficult times before and I’ll do it again. Wisconsinites can count on me because my words come with a record of never compromising on our shared values and always putting Wisconsin first.
Zunker: {span}I am going to work hard for the people of Wisconsin, whether you vote for me or not. I will prioritize the people here and our needs, not the demands of big corporations. I come from humble beginnings, but there were opportunities my life that I seized upon and it made all the difference. I believe one role of a representative is to make decisions that ensure opportunity for their constituents. I’m also going to bring back the amazing constituency services we had under Congressman Obey (who has endorsed me) to make sure you get the help you need timely.{/span}