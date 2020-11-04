EAU CLAIRE — Despite losing the fight for Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes on Tuesday, GOP President Donald Trump gained ground in the state’s west-central region.
Four years after dominating the 12-county region en route to becoming the first Republican to win Wisconsin since 1984, Trump carried all but Eau Claire County in west-central Wisconsin.
More than 58,200 Eau Claire County residents cast ballots in the closely contested presidential election. Democratic nominee Joe Biden won the county with 31,617 votes (54%), or 6,278 more than GOP President Donald Trump, according to Tuesday’s preliminary results. The results will not become official until after they have been canvassed.
Eau Claire County remained a blue island in the region’s red sea. Trump won all of the surrounding counties, including Chippewa County, where nearly 36,000 voters cast ballots in the presidential race. Trump received 59% of the vote there to take the county.
Trump topped 60% of the vote in four area counties: Rusk, Buffalo, Clark and Pepin.
Overall, the region comprising Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties cast 157,830 votes for Trump on Tuesday and 119,623 for Biden. Trump’s vote total was 22,489 more than he earned four years ago, while Biden collected 17,957 more votes than 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Trump’s margin in the region increased by 4,532 votes to 38,307, according to preliminary totals from both elections.
It all represents a dramatic change from 2012, when Democratic President Barack Obama won six of the 12 regional counties.
Overall, Biden won 14 of the state’s 72 counties. The former vice president’s biggest margins coming in the more urban Dane and Milwaukee counties, where he received 76% and 69% of the vote, respectively.
The same pattern occurred in the tight 3rd Congressional District race that saw U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, reclaim his seat with a 10,995-vote edge over GOP challenger Derrick Van Orden. While Van Orden carried 13 of district’s 18 mostly rural counties, Kind prevailed by outperforming Van Orden in the most populous counties — by nearly 14,000 votes in La Crosse County and about 9,000 votes in Eau Claire County.