MENOMONIE — Two candidates, both of the Menomonie area, are vying to replace Republican state Rep. Rob Stafsholt in the 29th Assembly District.
Both candidates already hold office in the Dunn County area.
Republican Clint Moses, a Menomonie chiropractor, sits on the Menomonie school board. His Democratic opponent, woodworker John R. Calabrese, is a Dunn County supervisor.
Moses and Calabrese are running in an Assembly district that’s been represented by Republicans since at least 2006.
Incumbent Stafsholt, of New Richmond, is running for Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District seat and is not seeking re-election to his Assembly seat, which he’s held since 2016.
Both candidates called the state’s efforts to mitigate the respiratory virus “politicized.”
“The partisan fighting really delayed the response at the state level and the federal level,” Moses said. “I’d like to, as a representative, see people work together.”
Moses said he is pleased with local businesses’ and UW-Stout’s virus precautions, calling for businesses to reopen with safety measures.
Calabrese praised Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ response to the virus, but suggested that Republican lawmakers have hamstrung the state’s response because Evers is a Democrat.
“It’s really telling that even a global pandemic in this country and in this state is not above partisan rhetoric,” Calabrese said.
Republican lawmakers have sharply criticized Evers’ response to the virus. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in May struck down Evers’ stay-at-home order, and a handful of county health departments installed their own health orders instead. Conservatives are also challenging Evers’ mask order in court, and a ruling could come any day, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.
The virus has sickened nearly 139,000 Wisconsin residents and has killed just over 1,400 in the state as of Wednesday, according to state data.
Moses said the statewide mask mandate, which Evers issued in August and has extended until Nov. 21, should be challenged.
“I think that decision should be, at the very least, left to local (governments),” Moses said. “The issue is the governor’s order went beyond the 60-day emergency order without working with the Legislature. I think it needs to be challenged on a statewide level.”
Calabrese said he supported Evers’ mask mandate, adding that he would push to “shore up the unemployment system and work with local people to see what could be done in the district” in regards to food distribution and schooling during the pandemic.
Looking ahead
Moses said that, if elected, he would push for funding broadband internet access in the 2021-2023 state biennial budget, and that he would prioritize mental health, infrastructure, public safety and public school funding.
Moses also suggested his opponent Calabrese would be less able to develop relationships with legislators across the political aisle, due to Calabrese’s former position as a director at Wisconsin Wolf PAC, a volunteer organization advocating against corporate money in politics.
“We need to start working across the aisle a little more, building relationships,” Moses said, saying that his local political experience on the Menomonie school board has prepared him more effectively than Calabrese’s work with the “political agitator” Wolf PAC group.
Calabrese said that, if elected, he would push for the budget to include local government control instead of state mandates on tax levy limits; water quality initiatives; investment in public schools instead of parental choice and voucher school programs; and acceptance of a federal Medicaid expansion — an issue that’s been contentious in Madison among lawmakers since 2014.
Calabrese said his experience with the Wolf PAC group motivated him to enter local politics, and said it strengthened his relationships with legislators and community members.
“Most of my neighbors really vary along the political spectrum,” Calabrese said.
Neither candidate said they supported the idea of defunding law enforcement agencies, but called for some degree of police reform.
“I think there needs to be more of a way to objectively evaluate officers,” Moses said, suggesting that efforts to slash police budgets would only result in less training for officers.
Calabrese said he does not support defunding police departments, but would support shifting funding from high-tech vehicles and equipment to hiring mental health-focused first responders to assist on calls.
“Rather than jumping on one side or the other, we need to realize ‘getting tough on crime’ isn’t the answer,” Calabrese said.
When asked their reasons for running for state office, both emphasized local backgrounds and a desire for partisanship.
Moses said he’s proud of community ties and involvement with local nonprofits and clubs.
“I grew up here, graduated from Menomonie High School and UW-Stout, grew up on a small dairy farm, so I know what rural life is like and the challenges (people) face,” Moses said. “... I didn’t just move here. I’m not a career politician.”
Calabrese said his concerns about money in Wisconsin politics, and a desire for bipartisan cooperation, drove him to run.
“I have already, even just as a citizen, and will continue to do so, speak out against my party and disagree with my own leadership and my own governor if I have to,” Calabrese said. “I bring independence and a focus on the community to the 29th District.”
Moses defeated two other Republicans — banker Neil Kline and construction company owner Ryan Sherley — in an August primary. Calabrese did not have any primary opponents.
The election is Nov. 3.