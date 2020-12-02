EAU CLAIRE -- Derrick Van Orden, who lost a closely-contested race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, said Wednesday he is not part of a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the state’s presidential election.
The suit, filed in federal court in Milwaukee, named Van Orden as one of the plaintiffs. Van Orden, a Republican, said on Twitter that came as a surprise to him.
“I learned through social media today that my name was included in a lawsuit without my permission. To be clear, I am not involved in the lawsuit seeking to overturn the election in Wisconsin,” he said.
Van Orden, a retired Navy Seal, received more than 189,000 votes for Congress in his bid to unseat incumbent Ron Kind. That was 48.7 percent of the votes cast, a strong showing in a district most observers had considered a safe district for Democrats.