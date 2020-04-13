Chippewa Valley Technical College's $48.8 million referendum was off to a strong start in early returns released Monday from last week's spring election.
With an estimated 23% of precincts reporting in CVTC's 11-county district, 63% of voters had supported the referendum. The preliminary vote count was 13,861 to 8,128, according to results released by the college.
A court ruling delayed the release of all results until after 4 p.m. Monday in an election in which more than a million voters cast absentee ballots, a step state officials and Democratic and Republican leaders encouraged to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus during in-person voting.
If approved, the referendum would add an average of $13 per $100,000 valuation to the property tax bill of residents in CVTC's 11-county coverage area.
The money would be used for a variety of projects including a $28 million transportation education center in Eau Claire, a $6.7 million emergency services education center in Eau Claire, a new automatic fabrication lab in Eau Claire and remodeling the River Falls campus at a cost of $2.5 million.
CVTC last went to a referendum in 1997, when voters approved a $10.7 million measure to build manufacturing and emergency services education centers and a campus in River Falls.
The CVTC district includes Eau Claire, Dunn, Chippewa, Buffalo, Pepin, Trempealeau, Clark, Pierce, Jackson, Taylor and St. Croix counties.