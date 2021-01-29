EAU CLAIRE – Not a single local county matched the state’s average for mail-in absentee voting last November, according to a new report by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
In fact, the five counties with the lowest mail-in rates are all in this part of Wisconsin.
The report was released Friday, despite being dated Feb. 3. That’s when the WEC, a bipartisan body, will meet to review the findings.
Wisconsin as a whole saw 40.8 percent of all ballots come in through mailed absentee ballots. Dane County’s 57.7 percent was the only Wisconsin county that had more than half of the votes cast by mail.
By contrast, only two area counties were even within five percentage points of the state average: St. Croix County (37.9%) and Eau Claire County (36.6%).
Of the 12 counties in the Leader-Telegram coverage area, seven saw mail-in rates below 30 percent of the vote total. That included Jackson County, which saw the lowest mailed ballot rate in the state at 22.9 percent.
The number of absentee ballots cast in November was significantly higher than in the April primaries, but formed a lower percentage of the overall vote total. Six out of every 10 voters mailed their ballots in April, but the November percentage was only a half-point higher than the 40.3 percent of Wisconsin voters who cast ballots in person.
Meagan Wolfe, the WEC’s administrator and the state’s chief election official, said participants in the November election “have much to be proud of.”
“Thousands of election officials across the state worked countless nights and weekends to deliver a well-administered election despite the challenges of an ongoing pandemic, a battle against election misinformation, and a heightened level of scrutiny which often unfairly villainized them for simply doing their jobs,” she said.
The report also highlighted the number of ballots cast by those who said they were indefinitely confined. The practice came under scrutiny because people who have others pick up their ballots for them due to confinement don’t present identification.
A total of 265,979 Wisconsin ballots were returned by indefinitely confined individuals, a much higher level than previous years. A large majority of those people appear to have voted in recent elections, though. The WEC report said 79.6 percent had a photo ID on file “or have otherwise previously presented photo ID to vote in a recent election.”
The overall percent of ballots cast by indefinitely confined people was lower than the rate in April, though it was still considerably higher than pre-pandemic elections.
Approximately 0.2 percent of all absentee ballots were rejected. That was a lower figure than April, but was almost exactly the same as in the November 2018 general election.
Wolfe cast the report’s release as a step toward boosting public confidence in Wisconsin’s election procedures.
“The concerns expressed by many residents after the election suggest election officials should continue to seek greater transparency, simplicity and clarity in election processes,” Wolfe said.