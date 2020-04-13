Running unopposed for Eau Claire City Council president, Terry Weld won a full three-year term after last week's election.
After winning a close race against fellow Councilman Andrew Werthmann in the April 2019 special election for a one-year term as president, Weld was able to win re-election without having to campaign this time.
The 2019 special election was for a year left on former President Kerry Kincaid's term. Kincaid had resigned in June 2018, and Werthmann served as acting president until Weld was elected.
Weld joined the council in spring 2017 as an appointee to a vacant at-large seat. He then ran for re-election to that seat in April 2018 before seeking the presidency in the following year.