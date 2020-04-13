Two incumbents, Lori Bica and Phil Lyons, will keep their seats on the Eau Claire school board, but the winner of the third open seat — likely to be one of three registered write-in candidates — is slated to be announced today.
The Eau Claire school district also covers small parts of Chippewa and Dunn counties. Both of those counties have tallied votes for each of the three registered write-in candidates, but Eau Claire County will certify votes for individual write-in candidates today, according to unofficial results.
Three people registered as official write-ins: Altoona city planner Joshua Clements, Regis High School student Eric Fisher and Eau Claire software engineer Justin Hendrickson.
The winning write-in candidate is expected to be verified today, when results are certified after a 10:30 a.m. virtual meeting of the school district’s board of canvass.
In the parts of Chippewa and Dunn counties that fall inside the Eau Claire school district, Fisher is leading with 31 votes, followed by Hendrickson with 21 and Clements with 15, according to unofficial results. (Those totals do not include any results from Eau Claire County.)
Bica, the board’s vice president, got the highest number of votes with 14,045, and Lyons received 11,701 votes, according to unofficial results across the three counties.
Bica, who has served on the board since 2017, is a UW-Eau Claire psychology professor. Lyons, UW-Stout’s chief business officer, was appointed to the board in December.
Total votes cast in the Eau Claire school board race in Eau Claire County were 27,333.
Write-in candidates received 2,537 votes in Eau Claire County, or about 9% of the vote.
As registered write-ins, Clements, Fisher and Hendrickson notified the district of their intent to run. Their names were not on the ballots, but election workers will be able to recognize their names on ballots, even if the name was slightly misspelled.
Two of the three open board seats are standard three-year terms. The third open seat, created when former member Joe Luginbill resigned in 2019, is for one year, and will be filled by the candidate who gets the third highest number of votes.
The Eau Claire school district’s board of canvass will meet virtually at 10:30 a.m. today to canvass and certify election results.
