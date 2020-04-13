Mai Xiong has a large lead over Dale Poynter in the race for an at-large seat on the Eau Claire City Council as almost all the results from last week's election have arrived.
With 74 out of 78 precincts reporting, Xiong has 10,245 votes to Poynter's 5,386, according to unofficial results posted online. As of 8 p.m. Monday night, the only remaining results were four voting wards on Eau Claire's north side that are in Chippewa County.
Xiong and Poynter are competing for a two-year term on the council. They are vying for a seat left vacant last fall by the resignation of Laura Benjamin.