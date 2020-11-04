Incumbent Republican business owner Shannon Zimmerman of River Falls has won re-election in Wisconsin’s 30th Assembly District, beating out his challenger, Democrat attorney Sarah Yacoub of Hudson, by almost 4,400 votes.
Zimmerman won 20,712 votes, while Yacoub got 16,322, according to unofficial election results.
The 30th Assembly District includes the cities of Hudson and River Falls and parts of St. Croix and Pierce counties.
The cities of Hudson and River Falls are two of several central count communities in Wisconsin, where absentee ballots are sent to a central facility to be counted. Final results from the city of Hudson were not reported until early Wednesday morning.
Zimmerman, 48, has represented the 30th Assembly District since 2016, when he defeated a Democratic and an independent challenger to take the seat formerly held by Republican Dean Knudson.
"I am both grateful and energized to work for my great district. Your needs will be strongly represented in Madison," Zimmerman said early Wednesday morning in a Facebook post.
Zimmerman is a member of the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance. He works as a chief revenue officer in the language translation industry and co-owns a winery in River Falls.
Yacoub, 36, is a former Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney and works as an attorney at a trauma/working families nonprofit for legal representation.
Yacoub conceded the race Wednesday morning, saying in a statement: "After a hard-fought campaign, I've conceded the race in the 30th Assembly District. I want to thank everyone who played a role in getting us this far and in fighting for better in our community."