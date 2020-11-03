At 11 p.m. Tuesday, incumbent Republican business owner Shannon Zimmerman of River Falls was leading Democrat attorney Sarah Yacoub of Hudson in Wisconsin’s 30th Assembly District.
Though Zimmerman was leading Yacoub by just over 4,000 votes as of the Leader-Telegram’s press time, absentee ballots from the city of Hudson had not been added to the preliminary election results.
The 30th Assembly District includes the cities of Hudson and River Falls and parts of St. Croix and Pierce counties.
The cities of Hudson and River Falls are two of several central count communities in Wisconsin, where absentee ballots are sent to a central facility to be counted.
Zimmerman, 48, has represented the 30th Assembly District since 2016, when he defeated a Democratic and an independent challenger to take the seat formerly held by Republican Dean Knudson.
Zimmerman is a member of the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance. He works as a chief revenue officer in the language translation industry and co-owns a winery in River Falls.
Yacoub, 36, is a former Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney and works as an attorney at a trauma/working families nonprofit for legal representation.