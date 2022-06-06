CHIPPEWA FALLS — In May of 2021, Kyle Pfieffer, AKA Blacklite District had been five months clean of drugs, then he had an accident while rollerblading with his young son and broke his hip. At the hospital, the pain was being managed with fentanyl and Pfieffer was accidentally overdosed.
He was stuck on his couch recovering the entire summer, so he picked up an acoustic guitar and started writing music. That music eventually became his latest album 1990.
“I literally 2,600 miles to Nashville by myself with this broken hip, still on the crutches just to record this album,” Pfieffer said. “I was just so inspired, I felt like I had to do it right now.
In 1990, he went back to a straight rock sound compared to the albums put out before it which were more hip-hop and rap inspired. 1990 has more of a hard rock sound inspired by acts like Ozzy Osbourne and Metallica.
Pfieffer listened to this type of music when he was younger to get him through hard times, so he has always been influenced by hard rock artists and sounds.
“Music was kind of the escape I had. All throughout life so far as things happen music has always been there. I feel like it’s more special than just that I love music… it’s really a part of me,” he said.
The lead single off the album “Gotta Get Outta Here” has been doing well on the charts ever since the album’s release over six months ago. It has spent over 15 weeks on the Billboard rock indicator chart and is Blacklite District’s longest charting single to date.
1990 is a rebirth of sorts for Blacklite District. After all the changes and life experiences Pfieffer has gone through, he says he has a new look at life and wants to share it through this album.
“One day if I’m lucky enough to have a bunch of albums, I can look back and say that 1990 was that refreshing for me,” he said.
Coming to a stage near you
The first Blacklite District tour since the start of the pandemic kicks off this week with a stop scheduled in the Chippewa Valley.
Pfieffer says he loves performing and is excited to get back on the stage again after only performing a few shows the past couple years.
“There’s literally no feeling like getting on a stage. That’s a high you can’t buy. I can’t wait for it,” he said. He’s also very excited to come back to the Chippewa Valley as it has a special place in his career.
Early on in his career, Blacklite District was invited to play a few shows at Hipps Pub in Eau Claire. The first show, only 20 people showed up, but the next time, the owner Joel made sure to pack the house however he could.
“To get to come back to this area that was so important for me...it’s just so cool.
This tour, Blacklite District will play Every Buddy’s Bar and Grill in Chippewa Falls again for the first time in a few years.
Pfieffer promises a good time.
“It’s going to be a full on rock show with elements of hip hop and EDM,” he said. “I think it’s a little something for everyone.”
Tickets for the show on Friday, June 10 are available via the link on the Every Buddy’s Bar Facebook event page.