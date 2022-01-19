EAU CLAIRE — A lineup has been announced for the 8th Annual Blue Ox Music Festival, slated for June 23-25 at The Pines Music Park, 5024 Crescent Ave.
Hosting the Blue Ox Music Festival for the eighth year is Pert Near Sandstone, who will perform two nights. This three day-long festival of bluegrass, Americana and folk music will feature heavy hitters like:
- Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart – featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, and Bryan Sutton
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- Sam Bush Band
- Punch Brothers
- Del McCoury Band
- Railroad Earth
- Joseph
- Paul Cauthen
- Fruition
- Samantha Fish
- Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
- Cedric Burnside
- Daniel Donato
- Tejon Street Corner Thieves
- Them Coulee Boys
- Riddy Arman
- Rumpke Mountain Boys
- The Okee Dokee Brothers
- Armchair Boogie
- Fireside Collective
- Chicken Wire Empire
- Mae Simpson
- Good Morning Bedlam
- Ryan Necci and The Buffalo Gospel
- Humbird
- Erik Koskinen
- The Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins
- Dig Deep
- Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs
And more artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
"All of us at Blue Ox are looking forward to our 2022 festival coming up this June," said Mark Bischel in an emailed statement. The Bischel Family founded the Blue Ox Music Festival.
"We are excited to share our lineup which spans Blues, Folk, and Roots genres peppered into a lineup filled with Bluegrass heavyweights," he continued. "This event is unique for the Eau Claire area bringing people from across the Upper Midwest and beyond to take part in great music and camping experience with a strong sense of community."
As a family friendly environment, an array of cultural events take place throughout the festival grounds, including music workshops, morning yoga and meditation, eclectic arts and craft vendors, kids activity stages, as well as an impressive disc golf course. The variety of quality food and beverages offers something delicious for everyone to enjoy. All ages are welcome. Children 13 and under are free with a paid adult.
Blue Ox Music Festival two-day and three-day General Admission Tickets are on sale now – which gives guests access to all entertainment and Unreserved Tent Camping. Car Camping Passes are available for guests who prefer their car at the campsite next to their tent. Blue Ox Music Festival Reserved RV/Tent sites are still available for purchase, but are in limited supply. Camping accommodations include spaces for RVs, Family and Quiet Camping.
This year, attendance will be limited to 5000 tickets to preserve the intimacy and magic that Blue Ox Music Festival was built upon. Tickets are available for purchase at blueoxmusicfestival.com.
"The festival is a great opportunity to see some of the biggest names in Bluegrass and Americana music playing the same stages as talent from Wisconsin and Minnesota all in the same day," Bischel concluded. "If you haven't been yet our 8th year is not to be missed!”