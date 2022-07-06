NEILLSVILLE — Come out to the second annual Veterans Fest on Saturday and give back to veterans while enjoying a day of high quality music, food and fun in an outdoor setting.
This outdoor benefit concert will feature performances from local bands and top tier talent out of Nashville. Performers include: Heatbox, Jeffrey East, Rosewater and headliners Tim Foust and Austin Brown, of the band Home Free, and friends.
Home Free is a country vocal band from Nashville that rose to fame after winning NBC’s “The Sing Off” in 2013. Members Foust and Brown have worked on solo endeavors as well, and are excited to come back to Neillsville once again to support at-risk veterans.
All proceeds from the concert are donated to Every Third Saturday, a nonprofit organization based in Minneapolis, providing services and support for veterans and their families. Scott Marrier, board member of ETS says they are lucky to have such great talent come and donate their time for the cause.
“Home Free are really big right now. For them (Foust and Brown) to donate their time is just amazing,” Marrier said.
ETS was started in 2010 after Tom McKenna, a veteran with PTSD, met Deb Marrier in a church parking lot while picking up a batch of quilts for homeless veterans.
They got to talking about the problem of homelessness among veterans and how the Marriers wanted to help solve the problem, but didn’t know how.
Teaming up with The Hands Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by Darrell and Chauncey Marrier of the band Rosewater, Every Third Saturday has been able to donate over 900,000 items to homeless veterans.
According to its website, ETS exists to assist veterans in finding new purpose after military service. For homeless veterans, that means among other things, finding a home, employment and proper healthcare. Essentially, building a new life after service.
Marrier says the end goal of this is to prevent veteran suicide.
“On average, 22 vets a day commit suicide in the United States,” Marrier said. “A lot of times people hear the stories of it, but they don’t realize the impact.”
Marrier calls the work of ETS something of a “modern miracle.”
“What this organization is doing is life changing work for veterans,” he said.
The second annual Veterans Fest is taking place Saturday with live music from 12-5 p.m. at Strike Time Lanes, 11 S Grand Ave., in Neillsville. Doors open at 11 a.m.
There will also be food and raffles available all day. Hotdogs, brats and burgers will be available for purchase as well as adult beverages for those 21+. Drawings will be taking place periodically throughout the day.
The concert is an outdoor event. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs, but no carry-ins are allowed. General admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets cost $125. Tickets are available at veteransfestwi.com.
If you can’t make the concert, but would like to donate to the cause, go online to the website for more information. To learn more about the work of ETS go to everythirdsaturday.org
Marrier says last year’s event was a huge success, raising over $14,000 for ETS. He is hoping this year is just as successful, if not more successful.
“This is a high quality concert. It’s going to be a great show,” he said. “You really don’t want to miss it.”