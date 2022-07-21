CHIPPEWA FALLS — Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn were one of the biggest musical duos of the 70s, and are now viewed as legends in country music. Now, two of their family members are paying tribute to them in the only way they know how; with a show.
That show is coming to the Heyde Center for the Arts next week.
Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn are the grandchildren of Conway and Loretta. They have country music in their blood. Through their show “Conway & Lynn: A Tribute to Conway and Loretta,” Twitty and Lynn are honoring their grandparents and keeping their music and stories alive.
Lynn says the audiences make it easy to do that because of the way they enjoy the music.
“It’s been so easy because people are so joyful to hear that music,” Lynn said.
Those who attend “Conway and Loretta” will see the next generation deliver their iconic grandparents’ pure country music along with amusing, intriguing stories. It’s a family-friendly show and includes audience participation.
According to a press release for the show, Tayla, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, is whimsical and fantastic at singing her Memaw’s Grammy-winning songs, telling touching, and many times, comical stories of what it was like on tour with Memaw.
“I grew up on the road Memaw. So to be able to sing her songs to a lot of fans who I would see watching her sing from backstage, it’s just amazing,” she said.
During the show, the audience finds out how over thousands of miles, cities and shows on her bus, Memaw took a pencil to a yellow pad and filled the pages with lyrics that flowed from her heart and soul.
Those very same songs are delivered by her granddaughter, with her Memaw’s blessing during “Conway & Lynn.” In fact, the whole show is Loretta-approved.
“She is so excited. She loves the shows. I’ll FaceTime her and she loves to watch, and she’ll help us critique it,” Lynn said. “She’s been a big supporter of us and endorses the show. She’s been so gracious to me and has opened every door she possibly could for me.”
Tre, Conway Twitty’s grandson, makes the audience feel as though his “Poppy” is back with us when he’s on stage. He has the same relaxed, smooth delivery as his grandfather as he performs the hits of Twitty and Lynn.
The Twitty family is just as supportive of the duo as Loretta. Both families are happy with the way the show has turned out.
“Conway’s family is beyond; they are so loving and happy,” Lynn said. “Everybody on both sides is happy that we’re family and we’re doing it, and we’re doing it with respect and love.”
Some of the mega hits Twitty and Lynn will perform are “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Hello Darlin’,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “It’s Only Make Believe” and many more.
“It’s hit, after hit, after hit,” Lynn said.
According to the show’s website, “through their memories of Memaw and Poppy, as they call their grandparents, the show takes on the quality of a family get together, and often feels more like one is on the front porch with guitars and old family hymns than it does a concert.”
The show gives the opportunity for fans to see two country music legends, through two people who knew them as more than that; people who knew them first, as grandma and grandpa.
Going into their fifth year as a duo, Lynn says shows are booked out for a while, and people seem to like it.
Twitty and Lynn recently released a new music video and made their Grand Ole Opry debut in April. Now, the duo is going to be traveling around the country, making a stop in the Chippewa Valley.
Twitty and Lynn will perform “Conway & Lynn: A Tribute to Conway and Loretta” at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls. General admission tickets are $39 and can be purchased at twittyandlynn.com.