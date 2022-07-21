TL - Promo Photo 2.jpg

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn

 Contributed

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn were one of the biggest musical duos of the 70s, and are now viewed as legends in country music. Now, two of their family members are paying tribute to them in the only way they know how; with a show.

That show is coming to the Heyde Center for the Arts next week.