Mark Blaskey sits with a few of the hand sculptures featured in his “A Show of Hands: Notable Masters and Tools of Their Trade” exhibit coming to the Pablo Center next week. The display will be shown through Nov. 15 in the Market & Johnson Clearwater Recital Hall.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — People use their hands every day to do tasks, many to do their jobs.

A new exhibit coming to the Pablo Center at the Confluence next week aims to show how many notable locals use their hands and individual tools to excel at their crafts in a unique way — through art. More specifically, hand sculptures.