EAU CLAIRE — People use their hands every day to do tasks, many to do their jobs.
A new exhibit coming to the Pablo Center at the Confluence next week aims to show how many notable locals use their hands and individual tools to excel at their crafts in a unique way — through art. More specifically, hand sculptures.
Mark Blaskey is a retired civil engineer, and using those engineering skills he began creating metal artwork. For the past 17 years, his creations have been 2-D cut steel pieces, but when he was commissioned by Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls, he decided to take a different approach.
“I thought maybe they’d want 3-D hands,” Blaskey said. “So, I went on YouTube and learned how to do various casting techniques.”
That’s when Blaskey started making 3-D hand sculptures using plaster, starting with his niece Sarah, an award winning journalist based in Florida. Her hand sculpture portrays her holding a pen to represent her trade.
“That led me to thinking about hands and tools of their trade, so I just started brainstorming other people I know; painters, sculptors, woodworkers and the tools that they hold,” he said.
So, Blaskey started asking others to mold their hands, wanting to create full stories. For instance, he created sculptures of five local musicians, the people instrumental in getting the Pablo Center going and more.
The process of creating a hand sculpture starts with the subject submerging their hand in alginate, a combination of things mixed with water, and letting it harden for about five minutes.
After the subject removes their hand, Blaskey pours plaster into the mold, lets it harden and carves off the alginate. He then smooths out the imperfections in the plaster and paints the sculpture using brown, bronze and gold paint to give the piece an antique bronze look.
“We were very, very busy all summer,” Blaskey said.
After 15 months, he has created 28 pieces with a total of 30 hands, belonging to notable locals holding tools of their trade. All of which will be featured in “Show of Hands: Notable Masters and Tools of Their Trade” being shown at the Pablo Center Sept. 16 through Nov. 15 in the Market & Johnson Clearwater Recital Hall.
Attendees will see hand sculptures of prominent figures in the local arts scene, each hand holding their unique tool. These includeretired judge Tom Barland holding a never-before-used gavel, Executive Director of the Pablo Center Jason Jon Anderson holding a light bulb, musician Robert Baca holding a trumpet and cheesemaker Inga Witscher holding a cheese trier, to name a few. The people featured in the show span over three generations.
Blaskey says the show takes on another level of poignancy, as he sculpted the hand of Tiit Raid, a local artist and percussionist who died recently.
“It’s a snapshot in time of some of these people,” he said. “It’s real… We just wanted to get some notables captured.”
The one common thread among all the subjects Blaskey sculpted is, they were all very supportive of his work as an artist and what he was trying to do with the project. All of them were enthusiastic about being involved.
This exhibit for Blaskey is showcasing the importance of manual labor. He says before this project, he never realized how much is done with hands, and he’s learned that almost everything requires hands, even the small things.
“There’s still a lot of need for manual creation,” he said.
Blaskey is very excited to be featured at the Pablo Center and for the community to see all the finished works together in one place.
“I’m very thrilled, very pleased that I’m there and they accommodated me in their schedule,” he said.
The exhibit will be up for two months and not only will people get to see the hand sculptures, they will also get a chance to look at work by some of the artists whose hands are featured in the project such as, fused glass art for sale by surgeon and glass artist Steve Immerman and books by author Cathy Sultan. Guests will even see Sarah’s hand featured alongside her newspaper article that launched a series that won her a Pulitzer Prize.
In addition, Blaskey’s hand sculptures themselves will be for sale. An artist reception for the exhibit will be taking place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 in the Market & Johnson Clearwater Recital Hall. The reception is free to attend, but tickets must be reserved online ahead of time. For more information on the exhibit visit pablocenter.org. To learn more about Blaskey’s art visit markblaskey.com.