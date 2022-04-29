ALTOONA — Altoona High School has a state champion in its midst.
Senior Jess Davis won the state Poetry Out Loud recitation competition in March, and now will compete in the national competition, which will be streamed online on Sunday, May 1.
“Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country.
The program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life. It is a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, Poetry Foundation, and the state and jurisdictional arts agencies,” reads the Poetry Out Loud website.
Angela Roloson, the Northwest Wisconsin regional Poetry Out Loud coordinator and Altoona High School coach has been involved with the program for close to 13 years and brought it to Altoona when she started teaching there in 2013.
“I do it in my English 10 class. It is part of my poetry curriculum and I just build around that,” Roloson said.
How it works is each student picks out a poem off of the Poetry Out Loud website and memorizes it. They work in class on analyzing the poem and interpreting the poem. They perform it in class and the top students get chosen to do a school competition. From there, the top two students go onto district and then to state. The state champion then goes onto nationals.
Typically, in the Northwest region four or five schools participate, including Altoona.
“Since I’ve been at Altoona, we’ve had four national qualifiers,” Roloson said. This year’s being Davis.
Davis first got into poetry in eighth grade when the class read “The Tell-Tale Heart” by Edgar Allan Poe. Since then, Davis fell in love with the diversity of poetry, meaning that there are so many ways to interpret, read and write it. Sophomore year English with Roloson introduced Poetry Out Loud.
“I decided that I kind of like literature and poetry, so I thought I’d give it a shot,” Davis said. “It all snowballed from there.”
Winning the state competition, Davis received $200 along with $500 for her school to purchase poetry books. And, of course, a spot in the national competition.
The national competition
According to the website, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, the Poetry Out Loud national semifinals will be broadcast through a one-time-only webcast at www.arts.gov/initiatives/poetry-out-loud. Each of the 55 state champions are recording their poem recitations in advance, which are reviewed and scored by judges with expertise in poetry, performance and the literary arts.
The recitations from all 55 students will be broadcast on May 1 during three regional semifinals, and will include the announcement of the top nine students (three from each region) who will advance in the competition.
Wisconsin is in semifinal region two and the broadcast is at 2 p.m. Davis will be reciting three poems: “The Albatross” by Kate Bass, “All This and More” by Mary Karr and “Fate” by Carolyn Wells. The performance is judged on things like interpretation, accuracy and stage presence, which Davis practiced a lot.
The national competition is normally held in Washington D.C., but due to COVID-19, this year it is virtual, which Davis said is different, but still very exciting.
“It’s kind of unfortunate that we aren’t able to do it in-person, but with everything they are putting together, hopefully it’ll be somewhat of a similar experience.”
Nine semi finalists will compete at the national finals on June 5 where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed, including a $20,000 prize for the national champion.
“Poetry Out Loud has really changed things for me and helped me so much. I really wish more people would get involved because it truly is an amazing program,” Davis said.
Roloson is retiring from teaching in June and hopes to dedicate more time to recruiting area schools for Poetry Out Loud and helping them start up the program.
For more information contact Roloson at aroloson.pol@gmail.com. Information on the national competition, poems and performance can be found at poetryoutloud.org.
“There is so much value in reading a variety of genres, interpreting a text that might be unfamiliar or difficult and public speaking,” Roloson said. “I have been very happy to bring this program to Altoona and to advocate for a program that encourages students to step outside their comfort zone and share their talent with a larger audience.”