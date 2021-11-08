MENOMONIE — Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Judy Collins will perform at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., on Wednesday. The concert has sold out as the iconic performer prepares to take the stage this week.
“I’m very excited to do some of the classics,” Collins said during a phone call, “but also to play some of my new songs from my new album.”
The new album, “Spellbound,” is poised for release in February 2022. “Spellbound” marks the first time Collins will release an entire album of her own songs.
Collins started performing in the world of music as a piano prodigy at the age of 13. Since then, she has compiled a formidable 55-album body of work featuring traditional and contemporary folk music, several of which sold gold or platinum.
Collins’ rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” was entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Her rendition of “Send in the Clowns” won Song of the Year at the 1975 Grammys.
Collins has been featured in several television and CD/DVD specials that have been filmed around the world. She is also a podcaster, director and published author. To top things off, Collins is an avid social activist, representing causes such as UNICEF and many others.
“I love it,” Collins said. “And I’m also passionate about performing. I’ve always performed my whole life. And, yes, it’s the way I make my living, but it’s also the way I stay on the planet. There are a lot of things about it that keep me here — writing and being part of an artistic enterprise — which I think is what all of us need in our lives.”
Collins said the art she creates helps her to keep her head above water. This sentiment rang true during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Collins spent a lot of her time writing, journaling and polishing the songs that she had written over the past few years for her new album.