EAU CLAIRE — A popular annual art event is coming back to Eau Claire this week after being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19. The 12th annual Banbury Art Crawl will take over much of Banbury place tonight and tomorrow.
The event was just two weeks away when the decision was made to cancel. Many of the artists already had prints and works ready to be displayed and sold at the event, so organizers are happy to be able to invite them back to the Art Crawl Redeux.
“The health department sent us a letter asking us to cancel,” Mindy Huntress, who is on the Banbury Events Board, said. “Everyone was really disappointed, and so we decided yeah, we really need to plan this.”
The Crawl is usually a winter event, but this one is special because it is the first to be done in the summer season, so there are going to be things at this Crawl that have never been there before, like a food truck on Friday night, live music as well as vendor tents set up outside, some artist demonstrations and performances by Banbury’s ballet studio dancers. There will be 80 vendors in total, according to a press release sent out by the events team.
“We’re just lucky that we are able to experiment with this summer event to see what happens, because we might continue to have them if it’s successful,” Huntress said.
Attendees will find works from a variety of different artists and will be able to purchase items like paintings, pottery, furniture, jewelry, clothing, textiles, blown glass and more from juried fine art artists and regional craft vendors at the curated event.
Two artists displaying work at the event include Mark Lone and Beth Creekmore, among many others.
Lone is a full time Illustrator that has published works in comic anthologies, as well as glow in the dark limited edition screen printed fantasy art posters. He has created for galleries and companies like MGM and AMC, and Prince & NEW POWER GENERATION over the years.
He’ll have work for sale and on display
“I’ll have hat pins, Inked illustrated artwork, glow in the dark posters, mirror artwork and holofoil graphic posters, all created locally by myself,” Lone told Leader-Telegram. In addition, he’ll have work on display he has done for galleries in LA, Brooklyn, Austin, and other places in his studio space, building 13, suite 127.
Creekmore creates acrylic and mixed media paintings.
“ My art may be called more “Impressionism” than realistic or abstract,” Creekmore told Leader-Telegram. In addition to art, Creekmore also creates jewelry, wall hangings and “Steampunk gnomes.”
“I will have a line of “Revival Jewerly”. This is where I take older pieces and mix them with new. Also, (I’ll have) jewelry that is along the “Steampunk” line with cogs and gears. I also have a variety of bracelets and rings made from spoons.” All of this will be available at the Art Crawl.
Huntress said in choosing the artists for the Crawl, the team wanted to focus on fine arts and all handmade work.
“Like our jewlers, they’re not ones that take components and put them together, they actually make the components,” she said. “We were really trying to have it go back to its roots of it being an event for fine artists.”
There are also residential shops and studios in Banbury that will be open during the event for attendees to browse, and it’s all easily accessible via the newly installed elevator. The event aims to give artists time and space to share their art with people and the passion they have for it.
“A lot of the artists that came in as outside vendors don’t have studios or places to show their art regularly, so they depend on these events to sell their art,” Huntress said.
The Art Crawl is free and open to the public and taking place today, Friday, from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Banbury Place in Eau Claire. A full schedule of both day’s events and performances can be found at banburyartcrawl.com.
Head out to join in on the Art Crawl Redeux and see what the largest art event in the Chippewa Valley has to offer.