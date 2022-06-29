The Fourth of July is on Monday, which means it’s a holiday weekend and there’s a lot going on in the area including music, fireworks and other entertainment to celebrate America’s independence.
Events will be going on throughout the region all weekend. Events to check out include:
Celebration in Carson Park
There will be multiple festivities going on in Carson Park on Monday for the whole family to enjoy. From 12-5 p.m. the Chippewa Valley Railroad, Wisconsin Logging Museum and Chippewa Valley Museum will be open. Guests can enjoy complimentary experiences throughout the park.
Admission applies for train rides and museum exhibits. There will also be train tower tours and an Operation Life Saver Railroad Safety Booth at Chippewa Valley Railroad.
There will also be food, beer and live music available throughout the day. Eau Claire Municipal Band and Sliced Bread Jug Band will perform on the museum lawn until 2 p.m. with food trucks parked by the tennis courts from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and a beer garden open until 4 p.m.
The Eau Claire Express will take on the St. Cloud Rox with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m.
After the game, enjoy a fireworks show at 10:05 p.m. sponsored by Festival Foods. WEAU-TV, Channel 13, will provide live coverage of the fireworks show. WAXX 104.5, Greatest Hits 98.1 and Today's Variety I-94 will provide a live fireworks soundtrack.
Cinder City Park celebration
Altoona is celebrating Independence Day on Saturday in Cinder City Park. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the night will include races, a variety of tournaments, a Kid Zone, music and fireworks show. Food and concessions will be available all evening brought to you by Altoona Parks & Recreation and Tasty Trolley.
There will be races and walks to participate in. Registration for three races begins at 6 p.m. The races include the Freedom Five 5K Run/Walk, Lil' Firecracker ¼ mile run and the Sparkler 75 Yard Dash for children. All races will be held at 7 p.m.
Attendees are also encouraged to participate in multiple tournaments. Those include: a Friends & Family Kickball Tournament, which starts at 5:30 p.m.; a cribbage tournament starting at 6 p.m. and Friends & Family Bean Bag tournaments also start at 6 p.m.
For the children, there will be a Kid Zone with large inflatable bouncy houses. It will be open from 5-9 p.m. while they wait for the fireworks.
The celebration will include live music all evening. The Big Deeks will perform from 5:30- 9:45 p.m. on the South Ball Field. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
A fireworks show, sponsored by Festival Foods, starts at 10 p.m.
Liberty Fest
The annual Liberty Fest will be taking place in Chetek today through Monday for a holiday weekend full of activity including music, sports tournaments, parades and fireworks.
On Friday there will be multiple sports tournaments in addition to a ski show and street dance. The Sunset View Golf Tournament begins at 9 a.m. today. It is a four player best ball scramble. Next up is vintage baseball starting at 4 p.m. at Overby Field. Immediately following will be a softball tournament from 6-11 p.m.
While that is going on, WorldWise Food Fare will be taking place at Phillips Park from 5-9 p.m. and the Chetek Hydroflites will perform a ski show with a pre-show at 5 p.m. and the main show at 6 p.m. To round out the night there will be a street dance on Knapp St. sponsored by Fostbites and Antczak Angus from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On Saturday, there will be a four mile run or walk to benefit the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Scholarship Foundation. The annual craft and vendor fair as well as the vintage car show will be at Airport Park. The craft fair will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the car show starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. There will also be a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Center on 1st St.
Activities for kids will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the beach pavilion including Games, bounce houses, Sawdust money hunt at 11:30 a.m. and Pedal Pull at noon.
Sports tournaments will continue with the softball tournament from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Overby Field and a volleyball tournament starting at 10 a.m. at Chetek Lanes.
The street dance will be happening a second time on Knapp St. from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The softball tournament championships will take place on Sunday with the craft and vendor fair as well as the quilt show open for another day. Additional events on Sunday include church on the beach at 9 a.m. and a horse pull starting at noon at The Funny Farm.
People will be able to catch another ski show on Sunday with a pre-show at 5 p.m. and the main show at 6 p.m.
The Fourth kicks off with a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Chetek Masonic Lodge on Morrison St. followed by the grand parade traveling through downtown starting at noon.
The annual beach party will feature music by Chris Kroeze at 1:30 p.m. followed by Sage at 4 p.m. Admission is $5. Concessions will be available. The last ski show of the weekend will start with a pre-show at 5 p.m. and the main show at 6 p.m.
Fireworks will launch off of Lake Chetek at dark. For more information on Liberty Fest activities visit cheteklibertyfest.org.
Bean and Bacon Days
The Augusta Lions Club is hosting their 46th annual Bean and Bacon Days this weekend. There will be multiple community events going on during the celebration. Highlights include: the Augusta Royalty Pageant, demolition derbies, burnout contests, craft fair, kids activities, petting zoo, music by Dueling Pianos and a variety of food stands.
The Augusta Lion’s Grand Parade will start at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. There will be opportunities to enjoy fireworks. At dusk on Saturday at Lions Field and dusk on Sunday at Lake Eau Claire. For a full schedule find the event details via Facebook.
Music and fireworks
There will be fireworks on Saturday following a night of music at Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls. Music starts at 6 p.m. with performances by Bear Creek Band and Mark Croft.
Menomonie fireworks
There will be a couple of opportunities to see fireworks shows in the Menomonie area this weekend. On Saturday fireworks will be seen over Lake Menomin. The show can be viewed from Wakanda Beach. A fireworks show will also be provided to fans at Red Cedar Speedway after the races on Friday night.
In addition to fireworks, the Dunn County Historical Society will be hosting an “Old Fashioned Fourth” on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The Rassbach Museum and school house will be open for free to visitors and old fashioned games will be available to play. Fulton’s Workshop will also be open for STEAM activities as well.
For more information visit dunnhistory.org.