Photo by Bill Hoepner
Jazzation will feature a wide variety of jazz music performed by talented local musicians.
EAU CLAIRE — Music has a way of bringing people together, and Jazz music is bringing local Jazz bands together on Tuesday night for a concert.
Eau Claire Jazzation will be at 7 p.m. in the Memorial High School auditorium and feature performances by Eau Claire North jazz ensembles, Memorial High School jazz ensembles and UW-Eau Claire Jazz Area performing a range of musical selections.
The goal of the concert is to introduce students beginning to study jazz in Eau Claire to the close family of musicians who love this music that exists here.
“Jazz, because of its founding nature, has become a tradition here,” UW-Eau Claire trumpet professor and Director of Jazz Studies, Bob Baca said.
Back in the 1960’s, two instructors of music at UW-Eau Claire, Ron Keezer and Dominic Spera, pioneered teaching the art of jazz in educational institutions. Additionally, the first UW-Eau Claire Jazz Festival was held in 1967, cementing Jazz music as a part of Eau Claire’s culture.
“Consistently, many of the top chairs of the states honor ensembles come from Eau Claire,” Baca said.
These students may not be aware of the rich heritage for “America’s only original art form” the community has, and the concert is a way to expose not only them to it, but the general public as well.
“Eau Claire has been well known for its music, and especially Jazz Education, for many decades; from our fine middle school through the college students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire,” he said.
The idea of Jazzation is new, but Baca says putting together this big concert has gone smoothly because of the shared passion for the art among everyone involved in the concert.
“Although the idea of getting all of our groups together for a concert in ‘Jazzation’ is a new one, because we are such a family already, the transition to our concert is smooth,” he said.
There is nothing musicians love more than to perform, and the concert provides an opportunity right out of the gate, at the beginning of the school year, for the students to perform.
The concert will serve as a kickoff to the year and have a full lineup of performances, with selections being done from each band and a big closer, promising a full night of jazz tunes for audience members.
“The music will be a wide variety. I’m looking forward to seeing what all of the other ensembles will be playing,” Baca said
North Advanced Jazz and North Entry Jazz, directed by Joseph McCausland will open the concert with six songs, including “The Defibrillator” by Adrien Re and “Hit the Road Jack” by Percy Mayfield, arranged by Mike Lewis, among other songs.
Memorial Jazz III, Memorial Jazz II and Memorial Jazz I directed by Dominic Domeyer will follow with “Kick it to the Curb” by Dean Sorenson, “Sticks” by Julian Adderley, arranged by Mike Kamuf and “Pressure Cooker” by Sammy Nestico and more.
“The jazz students at Memorial are excited to kick off their school year sharing the stage with their peers,” Domeyer told the Leader-Telegram.
UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensemble II, directed by Baca, will start to wrap up the show with two selections, and then the audience should be prepared for a huge closing number involving all of the musicians.
“The ending number involving all of us is still a surprise, but one thing I can say is that I hope they have the roof of the Memorial auditorium securely bolted down,” Baca said. “It’s going to be a big closer.”
Everyone is invited to come and hear all of the talented musicians play on Tuesday night. The event is free and open to the public. Over 100 musicians will share their talent with their jazz community, and the rest of the Eau Claire community as well.