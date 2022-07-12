EAU CLAIRE — In 1987, Peter Phippen was on tour in Louisville when the keyboard player in his band picked up an unplayable alto bamboo flute for a dollar. The next day, Phippen took it to a repair shop in St. Louis and got it restored to playing condition.
Phippen says that unsuspecting bamboo flute changed his musical philosophy forever and was the beginning of his musical journey with the flute. A journey that led him to collaborate with many musicians in the creation of over 20 albums; including one released today through Projekt Records titled “Galaxies.”
“Music can’t be limited to one form,” Phippen said. “The music I play is channeled.”
By channeled, Phippen means essentially made up on the spot. There are no second takes and no guarantees that what comes out of the flute once will ever come out again, making everything he plays unique.
Phippen says while other musicians play traditional songs, he really plays “nothing” that turns into something during the post-recording production process
This is especially true of the new album “Galaxies” which Phippen recorded with fellow musicians Rahbi Crawford and Ivar Lunde Jr., whom Phippen has collaborated with for years.
Crawford is a Musical Mystic and Awakening facilitator who was introduced to the therapeutic properties of crystal singing bowls while studying sound healing in France. Since meeting Phippen in 2013, they have collaborated on three records.
“Each time Peter and I improvise music we are swimming in the same stream of consciousness,” Crawford said.
While studying sound healing, Crawford fell in love with the crystal bowls. She wasn’t a fan of the traditional individual techniques, so she started playing them in a group concert set up.
“Basically, I’m so drawn to them because of their purity of sound. They have qualities that expand our systems,” she said.
Lunde is a 20th century experimental electronic and classical music composer educated at the Conservatory of Music in Oslo, Norway, and at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria.
A prolific composer, he’s been awarded numerous prizes and commissions over the past 50 years with many works published and recorded in the United States and Norway.
Lunde has worked with Phippen for years and really “gets” him. Being a composer, Lunde, according to Phippen, “makes his nothing into something.”
“I’m the one that recorded the album in the studio,” Lunde said. “I didn’t really take anything out of what they (Phippen and Crawford) did. I just let it be. In this particular case I think just some EQ was added.”
Phippen, Rahbhi and Lunde “weave a universal thread of the Divine in this intuitive improvisational offering,” states a press release from Projekt Records. The album’s improvisational nature made for an interesting recording process.
Phippen and Crawford, recorded the record in separate rooms, never seeing each other. Recording the five-track album took them a total of 90 minutes. Lunde put his synthesizer over the recording and did the producing after the fact which took
“I listened to what they were doing and tried to find sounds that would compliment it,” Lunde said. “While they were doing it (recording the tracks), I tried to envision what I could contribute to it.
As to how Phippen and Crawford recorded an entire album without actually seeing each other, Phippen said it takes deep listening and connection; they are very in tune with one another.
“We do not have any visual contact. Everything is deep listening. It’s a different way to record,” Phippen said.
Crawford says it is about opening up to the intuitive part of the human system.
“We’re connecting through a different realm, not just through the pure physical. We’re opening up to something bigger, and basically, play what comes through,” she said.
Lunde watches the two as they record and says they play off of each other when making music. He says that’s why the tracks on “Galaxies” are longer than normal, only one, besides a radio edit, is under the 10 minute mark.
“Both Peter and Rahbi enjoy playing together, and they just feed off of each other. That’s how they prolonged the musical artistry they produce,” he said.
“Galaxies” has five tracks; “Orion,” “Blue Wisp,” “Triangulum,” “Andromeda” and “Triangulum (Radio Edit).” Classified under the genres of new age, healing and meditation the album mixes the sounds of Phippen’s antique shakuhachi flute, Crawford’s crystal bowls and Lunde’s synthesizer soundscapes.
According to the album press release, Crawford’s crystal bowls lay the groundwork upon which Phippen’s antique shakuhachi flute vibrations soar. Lunde’s cosmic synthesized soundscapes assist in unfolding the magic from Spirit, creating captivating imagery from all that is Mother Nature.
“Something magical happens when we play together,” Crawford said. “We started playing and everything just, sort of, blended together so beautifully.”
Phippen says the music is natural, and that’s how he would describe this album.
“I’m striving to play natural, living nature music,” he said. “Galaxies” provides that.
Album release
“Galaxies,” a digital only album, came out today, Friday, July 15 and is available for streaming or download wherever you get music.
Phippen, Crawford and Lunde will be celebrating the release of the album with a performance at the Chippewa Valley Museum as part of the Music on the Lawn Series. They will perform together from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.
The album may also be heard over the airwaves as “Galaxies” is going to be on rotation at Alejandro Cohen of Dublab, a popular streaming radio station out of Los Angeles, for their “Sounds of Now” program throughout the month of July.
For more information on the album and Projekt Records, or to download “Galaxies” visit projektrecords.bandcamp.com.