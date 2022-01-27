RICE LAKE — Three different musical ensembles will gather and rehearse during the spring semester at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County, giving adult, college-level and advanced high school instrumentalists and vocalists the opportunity to develop and share their talents.
Communiversity Symphonic Band
The Communiversity Symphonic Band will hold its first rehearsal of the semester on Jan. 31. Instrumentalists from the community and university will rehearse on Mondays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in preparation of their spring concert, slated for April 19.
This band is under the direction of Mike Joosten, who has been directed the Communiversity Symphonic Band since 2001.
Red Cedar Choir
Area vocalists are invited to join the Red Cedar Choir, which will begin rehearsals on Feb. 3. The choir will rehearse Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in preparation of their spring concert, scheduled for April 25.
The Red Cedar Choir is a partnership between the UWEC-BC Music Department and vocalists from throughout the region. An audition may be required for new members. Beth Joosten has directed the Red Cedar Choir since 2012.
Band and choir members under the age of 18 must enroll and attend with a parent/guardian, and must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test each week.
Northwinds British Brass Band
Brass instrumentalists and percussionists are invited to join the Northwinds British Brass Band. Instrumentation includes cornet, French horn, flugel horn, trombone, baritone, euphonium, tuba and percussion.
This ensemble will practice on Sundays from 6-8 p.m. beginning Feb. 20. Director Anastasia Traicoff-Stratioti leads the band. The Northwinds British Brass Band is only available to musicians ages 18 and older.
All music ensembles will rehearse in the music room of the Fine Arts building at UWEC-BC, 1800 College Dr. Cost to participate in each ensemble is $30 per semester. Pre-registration is required at ce.uwec.edu.
To ensure the safety of participants and staff, all face-to-face programs offered through the university require face masks in adherence with UW-Eau Claire campus policy. Questions about music ensemble participation can be directed to Barb Ritzinger at 715-788-6235.