EAU CLAIRE — Samuel Robertson grew up in Eau Claire and has been creating art ever since he was a kid. He went to college at the University of Minnesota to study sculpture and ceramics, but ultimately decided to continue with smaller-scale, more low-key mediums.
That’s when the idea to illustrate a book came to him; specifically, the King James version of the Old Testament. Eight years later, he is going on a book release tour to show off the finished work, including a stop in Eau Claire.
“I felt instinctively that it (the Old Testament) had the deepest pit of inspiration within it for the type of subject matter I’m drawn to, and it felt like I was on the right path the whole time — for the most part,” Robertson said.
Robertson began reading through it, highlighting his favorite passages and choosing which of them he could interpret. The inspiration for those interpretations came from all around him, including his own experiences, magazine clippings, nature books, pictures and other source material.
One depiction that can be found throughout many of the illustrations in his book that of people, because that’s the subject matter Robertson is drawn to the most. Most of the 257 paintings throughout the 520 page book feature people as the subject.
Robertson said he knew he could do something different with the Old Testament.
“(The Old Testament) has a feeling that goes with it because it’s been so influential to the human trajectory… There’s this power to it for no other reason than it has changed the course of the human experience for everybody,” he said. “The way that I paint, I knew that I had a rare opportunity to put it into a different light that I was in a unique position to do.”
The book is a creative, modern interpretation of the actual text. It isn’t obvious that the paintings connect to the bible until the text is put with it.
Robertson says it makes more sense when the text is read while looking at the painting.
The layout of the book ensures that a page of paintings always accompanies a page of text throughout the entire book.
“I knew in my mind that it would be the most powerful and thoughtful and intentional to put it in book form, so that all the words are tied to these illustrations in a way that there’s no confusion,” Robertson said. “The distribution of bibles is a timeless tradition, and this is just a fun play on that historical fact.”
Book release tour
To celebrate the release of hardcover copies of his illustrated Old Testament, Robertson is heading out on a seven-city book tour across the Midwest with a final stop in Eau Claire.
From 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, Robertson will be at the Volume One Local Store to share his creation. Robertson will be show and discuss some paintings, answer audience questions, and talk about his performance art piece, a podcast called “Birth of a Salesman,” where he will sell the book door to door. In addition, there will be musical performances by Sir Joshua Robert and Matt Vold.
Books and prints will be on sale at the free event. Books will continue to be available at the Local Store and online at 1111press.com. Guests who stay at the Oxbow Hotel in Eau Claire may also find it in their side table drawer, as a copy is available in all of the rooms.
To learn more about Robertson and his works, check out his website: misterrobertson.com. Follow him on Instagram or Twitter, @samrabertsonart for updates.