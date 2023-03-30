ENTER-MUS-TIKTOK-BAN-GET

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies during a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 23.

 TNS

Superstar Pride was in his bed at 2 a.m. one morning, writing the words to what would become the Mississippi rapper's breakthrough hit, "Painting Pictures." He knew it was special by the time it left his pen, and quickly uploaded it to YouTube and Audiomack to watch the song spread.

He was happy with its initial surge, but it wasn't until he uploaded the track universally through United Masters that he was able to start posting it on the short-form video app TikTok, which raised its reach exponentially.