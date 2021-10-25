EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Center at the Confluence is welcoming mezzo-soprano Clara Osowski and vocal pianist Tyler Wottrich to the Jamf Theatre stage on Thursday.
The Ososki and Wottrich accompaniments have garnered international recognition over the past few years. The Minneapolis-based singer and North Dakota-based pianist were the first second-place American prize winners at Thomas Quasthoff’s International Das Lied Competition in Heidelberg, Germany, in 2017. They also received fourth prize and the Richard Tauber Prize for the best interpretation of Schubert Lieder at the 2017 Wigmore Hall International Song Competition.
The acclaimed Osowski is the recipient of the prestigious 2018-2019 McKnight Artist Fellowships for Musician. Wottrich is an assistant professor at North Dakota State University’s School of Music, where he serves as artistic director of the NDSU Chamber Music Festival, which he founded in 2015.
The duo will make its Pablo Center debut at 7:30 p.m.. Tickets start at $25 plus fees and taxes. All patrons of the Pablo Center are required to present proof of full vaccination status, or results from a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours. Guests are required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.